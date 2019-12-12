{{featured_button_text}}

Smith West

JOHNSON — Phyllis Jean, 82, of Billings.  Memorial service 1 p.m. Saturday, December 14, at Smith West Chapel with interment of urn to follow at Terrace Gardens Cemetery. (14)

BETZ — Susan M., 76, Billings. Celebration of life memorial service late January or early February 2020. (12)

LENHARDT — Frederick, 95, Billings. Celebration of Life 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 13, at Faith E Church, 3145 Sweet Water Dr. (13)

Smith Downtown 

No services planned

Smith Laurel 

KORTE — Florence, 92, Laurel. Memorial/graveside tentatively planned in White Sulphur Springs at a later date. Cremation. (12)

HEDGES — Alma, 88, Laurel.  Visitation 12 p.m. Tuesday, December 17, at Smith Laurel Chapel; Rosary follows at 6 p.m.  Funeral Mass Wednesday, December 18, at 11 a.m. St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Laurel.  Committal with military honors at Yellowstone National Cemetery. (15)

Smith-Olcott Chapel

HURTT — David S., 62, Red Lodge. Celebration of life memorial service on Feb. 27, 2020, at Florence Carlton Community Church in Florence, MT. (12)

Smith Columbus Chapel

No services planned

Dahl Funeral

STAIGMILLER – Robert, 83, of Absarokee. Memorial Service 11 a.m. Saturday, December 14, Community Congregational UCC in Absarokee. (14)

RIVERA SR — Carl, 96, of Billings. Viewing, Thursday 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Vigil, Thursday 6 p.m., both at Dahl Funeral Chapel. Funeral Mass, Friday 12:00 p.m., St. Patrick Co-Cathedral with burial to follow in Mountview Cemetery. (13)

LYNCH — Thomas A, 82, of Billings. Memorial Mass, 2 p.m., Tuesday, St. Bernard’s Catholic Church with a reception to immediately follow at The Red Door. (17) 

HANSON — Braxton, infant son of Cody Hanson and Danielle Dye, of Billings. Gathering of family and friends, 11 a.m., Monday, Dahl Funeral Chapel. (16)

CASTRO — Felipe G., 84, of Billings. Services pending. (13)

Michelotti-Sawyers

RADELLA — Frank Adam, 86. Memorial Mass 11 a.m. Tuesday, St. Pius X Church. (17)

HALE — Constance, 86. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Friday and Funeral Service 2 p.m. Saturday, Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary. (14)

HOYER — Fredrikke W., 89. Memorial service 1 p.m. Saturday, Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd. (14)

Cremation and Funeral Gallery

No services planned

Heights Family Funeral Home

 No services planned

Bullis-Mortuary

DORN — Rita Dorn graveside service will be Thursday, Dec. 12, at 11 a.m. in the Hardin Fairview Cemetery. (12)

