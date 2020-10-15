 Skip to main content
Smith West

GREEN — Catherine, 84, died October 10, Memorial services Thursday, October 22 at 3 p.m. at Smith West Chapel. (15)

Smith Downtown

CRABTREE — Daniel, 83, of Billings.  Memorial service 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 17 at Smith Downtown Chapel. (17)

Smith Laurel

No services planned

Smith-Olcott Chapel

No services planned

Smith Columbus Chapel

No services planned

Dahl Funeral

ROBY — Judy, 85, of Billings. Private family services at later date.  (15)

VANICA — Bruce, 93, of Billings. Services pending.   (15)

KOSCHEL — Robert “Bob” L., 59, of Billings. Services at later date.  (15)

HULL — Eric J., 50, of Billings. Cremation. Services will be held at a later time. (18)

Michelotti-Sawyers

WILLIAMS — Darrell D. “Pete,” 80. Celebration of life 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 17, Eaglerock Golf Course. (17)

SANDERS — Linda G., 62. Memorial service 11 a.m. Thursday, St. Pius X Church. Burial, Calvary Cemetery. (15)

Cremation and Funeral Gallery

GABALDON — Laura, 49, of Billings. Memorial Service 11 a.m. Saturday at Pilgrim Congregational Church, 409 S. 36th Street Billings, MT 59101. (15)

Heights Family Funeral Home

No services planned

Bullis-Mortuary

WEINBERG — Lillian I., graveside Fri. 11:00 a.m. Fairview Cemetery. (15)

WETSCH — Geraldine “Jerry” Wetsch graveside Sat. 10 a.m. Fairview Cemetery. (16)

