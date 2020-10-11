Smith West
SLATE — Susan K., 66, of Billings, died Oct. 5, 2020. A Celebration of Life will be held on Wed., Oct. 14, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Smith Funeral Chapels – West, 304 34th Street West, Billings, MT. (11)
Smith Downtown
BECKER — James H., 72, Billings. Memorial service 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 13, Pilgrim Congregational Church, 409 South 36th Street, followed by interment with military honors at Yellowstone Natl. Cemetery in Laurel at 1 p.m. (11)
WARD — Harriet C., 94, of Billings. Visitations on Monday and Tuesday until noon at Smith Downtown Chapel. Private interment planned at Sunset Memorial Gardens. (13)
RAMIREZ — David Jr., 68, of Billings. Visitation and Vigil Service 3 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 11 at Smith Downtown Chapel. Funeral service 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 13 at Smith Downtown Chapel with Rite of Committal to follow at Holy Cross Cemetery. (13)
Smith Laurel
No services planned
Smith-Olcott Chapel
No services planned
Smith Columbus Chapel
No services planned
No services planned
MALONE — Francesca, 68. Service arrangements pending. (12)
ROSE — Robin Lynn, 38. Services pending. (11)
WILLIAMS — Darrell D. “Pete,” 80. Celebration of life 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 17, Eaglerock Golf Course. (17)
SANDERS — Linda G., 62. Memorial service 11 a.m. Thursday, St. Pius X Church. Burial, Calvary Cemetery. (15)
No services planned
No services planned
No services planned
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.