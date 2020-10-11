 Skip to main content
Smith West

SLATE — Susan K., 66, of Billings, died Oct. 5, 2020. A Celebration of Life will be held on Wed., Oct. 14, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Smith Funeral Chapels – West, 304 34th Street West, Billings, MT. (11)

Smith Downtown

BECKER — James H., 72, Billings.  Memorial service 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 13, Pilgrim Congregational Church, 409 South 36th Street, followed by interment with military honors at Yellowstone Natl. Cemetery in Laurel at 1 p.m.  (11)

WARD — Harriet C., 94, of Billings. Visitations on Monday and Tuesday until noon at Smith Downtown Chapel. Private interment planned at Sunset Memorial Gardens. (13)

RAMIREZ — David Jr., 68, of Billings.  Visitation and Vigil Service 3 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 11 at Smith Downtown Chapel.  Funeral service 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 13 at Smith Downtown Chapel with Rite of Committal to follow at Holy Cross Cemetery.  (13)

Smith Laurel

No services planned

Smith-Olcott Chapel

No services planned

Smith Columbus Chapel

No services planned

Dahl Funeral

No services planned

Michelotti-Sawyers

MALONE — Francesca, 68. Service arrangements pending. (12)

ROSE — Robin Lynn, 38. Services pending. (11)

WILLIAMS — Darrell D. “Pete,” 80. Celebration of life 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 17, Eaglerock Golf Course. (17)

SANDERS — Linda G., 62. Memorial service 11 a.m. Thursday, St. Pius X Church. Burial, Calvary Cemetery. (15)

Cremation and Funeral Gallery

No services planned

Heights Family Funeral Home

No services planned

Bullis-Mortuary

 No services planned

