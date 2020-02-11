Smith West
KILLIN — Patricia Andersen, 90, Billings. Memorial service pending at First Presbyterian Church. (11)
WATSON — Heidi Low, 60, of Fromberg. Memorial Service 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 15 at St. John's Lutheran Church in Bridger at 305 Pryor Avenue. (12)
KINDSFATER — Kermot, 73, of Billings. Celebration of life 2 p.m., Friday, Feb. 14, Dahl Funeral Chapel. (14)
ARNOLD — Evelyn, 91, of Billings. Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. (12)
RUDOLPH — Elmer, 86. Public viewing 4-8 p.m. Tue. at Michelotti-Sawyers. Funeral 11 a.m. Wed. at Mount Olive Lutheran Church. (12)
ECKERLE — Janice E., 73. Memorial service 2 p.m. Wednesday, 48th Street Church of Christ. (12)
LIVINGSTON — Herbert, 97. Service 11 a.m. Fri at Michelotti-Sawyers. (14)
REDDING — Donald. Memorial Service Sat., Mar. 7 11 a.m. at the First Congregational Church in Hardin. Bullismortuary.com (13)
