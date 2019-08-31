{{featured_button_text}}
Paid Notices Editorial Image
Smith Funeral Chapel Header

Smith West

JANSMA - Diana Kathern, 69, of Worden. Cremation, memorial service 2:00 p.m. Fri., Sept. 6, at Smith West Chapel, located at 304 34th Street West. (6)

Smith Downtown 

KAMMERZELL — Donald D., 84, of Laurel. Memorial service 11 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 31, at Pilgrim Congregational Church, 409 S. 36th St., Billings. (31)

Smith Laurel 

WAHL — Clarence W., 82, of Fishtail. Graveside service and interment of cremated remains with military honors, Saturday, Aug. 31, at 10:00 a.m. at the Rosebud Cemetery in Absarokee. (31)

METZGER - Judith Arlene "Judy", 78, of Melstone. Celebration of Life 2:00 p.m. Sat., Sept. 7, at Melstone Community Center. Visitation one hour prior to service. (9.7)

Smith-Olcott Chapel

LARSEN — Daniel Lyle, 77, of Red Lodge. Private Service is planned. (9.4)

Smith Columbus

 No services planned

Dahl Funeral

SANDERLIN — Raymond, 77, of Worden. Celebration of life will be 2 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 8, Ballantine Church, 2268 4th St. (9.1)

SAWICKI — Gerald “Jerry”, 86, of Billings. Memorial services pending. (3)

WELDON — Thomas “Tom” Ray, 64, of Billings. Memorial Service 11 a.m. Thursday Dahl Funeral Chapel. Interment Weldon Family Cemetery. (9.5)

Michelotti-Sawyers

LANDON, SR. — Robert L. 72 of Billings. Graveside service, 11 am Sun. at Joliet Cemetery followed by Potluck Reception, 1 pm, at Veterans Park. (9.1)

ANDERSEN — Harold “Andy,” 89. Services 11 a.m. Friday, Rocky Mountain Community Church. (9.6)

EICHENBERGER — Kenneth, 85. Funeral 11 a.m. Saturday, September 14 at First Presbyterian Church. (9.2)

Cremation and Funeral Gallery

No services planned

Heights Family Funeral Home

JEFFERS — Joshua, 43, of Billings. Service pending.

Bullis-Mortuary

BAD BEAR — William C. "Bugsy", 62, of Crow Agency. William Bad Bear’s Rosary is Friday Aug. 30, 2019 at 5:00 PM at the Bullis Funeral Chapel in Hardin, Montana. Funeral Service for William is Saturday at 10:00 a.m. at the St. Dennis Catholic Church in Crow Agency, Montana. Burial will follow at the Crow Agency Cemetery in Crow Agency, Montana. (31)

To plant a tree in memory of Paid notices as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Events

Load entries