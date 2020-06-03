Paid notices
0 entries
Paid noticesPaid notices

Paid notices

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Smith West

No services planned

Smith Downtown

MORTON — Charlotte Mae, 94, Billings. Graveside service 10 a.m. Wed., June 3, at Shepherd Cemetery. (3)

Smith Laurel

No services planned

Smith-Olcott Chapel

GLANTZ — Kenneth D., 87, of Red Lodge. Memorial service to be held at a later date. Full obit will be posted at www.smithfuneralchapels.com. (5)

FILKIN — David Lawrence, 77, of Red Lodge. Private family memorial service. (3)   

Smith Columbus Chapel

No services planned

Dahl Funeral

GLIKO — Mary, 91, of Harlowton. Services tentatively scheduled Sept. 6, St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Harlowton. Committal has taken place Harlowton Cemetery. (5)

Michelotti-Sawyers

No services planned

Cremation and Funeral Gallery

DOLVE — Dennis, 69, of Billings. Cremation. No services planned (3)

Heights Family Funeral Home

No services planned

Bullis-Mortuary

YERGER — Beverly J., Funeral service Tuesday June 2, 2020 at 1 p.m. at the Bullis Funeral Chapel. Visitation Tuesday from 10 a.m.- 1 p.m. Burial in the Fairview Cemetery. (3)

TEN BEAR, Sr. — Terrance  — funeral service  Friday June 5th at 11 a.m. at the Veteran Park in Crow Agency. Burial will follow in the Hardin Fairview Cemetery. (6) 

GOMEZ — Juan, funeral service Saturday June 6th at 10 a.m. at the Gateway Christian Center. Burial will follow in the the Hardin Fairview Cemetery. (7)

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News