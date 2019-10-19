Smith West
RUFFIER — Emile 'Rufe', 92, of Billings. Memorial service 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22 at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 1241 Crawford Dr., Billings. (22)
TIMMONS — Sue, 76, of Billings. Memorial service 2:30 p.m. Sat, Oct. 19, at Smith Downtown Chapel, 925 S. 27th St. (19)
OSTWALT — John C., 91, Laurel. Visitation Sunday, Oct. 20 from 5-7:30 p.m. at Smith Laurel Chapel, 315 E. 3rd St. Funeral service at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 21 at First Congregational Church in Laurel. Graveside at Laurel City Cemetery following service. Luncheon at church following graveside. (21)
DILLMAN — Marie, 89, of Roundup. Memorial service 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, at St. Benedict’s Catholic Church in Roundup. (19)
KARLS — James “Jim”, 67, of Billings. Vigil service, 6 p.m., Friday, Dahl Funeral Chapel. Memorial Mass 10 a.m., Sat., St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church. (19)
REEVES — Bennae, 75. Cremation has taken place, and family services will be held at a later date. (20)
SHAW — Clifford, 76, of Billings. Memorial service 6 p.m., Sunday, Emmanuel Baptist Church, 328 Shiloh Rd., with a reception to follow. (20)
VAN ATTA — Verlaine, 73. Graveside service 11 a.m. Mon. at Mountview Cemetery. (21)
ROGERS — John, 83, of Billings. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday at Cremation & Funeral Gallery. For a full obituary, please visit www.cfgbillings.com (19)
KETCHEM — Dorothy, 73, of Billings. Viewing 9-10:45 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 24, at St. Bernard’s Catholic Church. Mass following at 11 a.m. Committal at Rockvale Cemetery (19)
