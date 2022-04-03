 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Smith West

ROSS — Shawna Ross, 55, Billings. Celebration of Life at 11 a.m., Tuesday, April 5, at Faith Evangelical, 3145 Sweetwater Dr. Please visit smithfuneralchapels.com to read the full obituary and leave condolences. (3)

Smith Downtown

CUMMINS  — Mary Eunice, 95, Worden. Funeral service 10 a.m. Tues., Apr. 5, at Smith Downtown Chapel, 925 So. 27th St. Interment Pleasantview Cemetery. (5) 

Smith Laurel

STEWART — Gay, 58, of Laurel. Celebration of Life 1 p.m., Sat., April 9, Eagles, 313 W Main St. in Laurel. (3)

Smith-Olcott Chapel

Smith Columbus Chapel

Dahl Funeral

Michelotti-Sawyers

MEYER — Ronald W., 75. Funeral service 11 a.m., Monday, April 4, Trinity Lutheran Church. (4)

HAMWEY — Joanne Rae, 77. Vigil Service 7 p.m. Monday, Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary. Funeral Service 11 a.m. Tuesday, St. Pius X Church. Interment Rockvale Cemetery. (5)

Cremation and Funeral Gallery

SHERWOOD — Jacqueline, 70, of Shepherd. Cremation. Service will be to be announced. (3)

Heights Family Funeral Home

Bullis-Mortuary

