Smith West

ROSS — Shawna Ross, 55, Billings. Celebration of Life at 11 a.m., Tuesday, April 5, at Faith Evangelical, 3145 Sweetwater Dr. Please visit smithfuneralchapels.com to read the full obituary and leave condolences. (3)

Smith Downtown

CUMMINS — Mary Eunice, 95, Worden. Funeral service 10 a.m. Tues., Apr. 5, at Smith Downtown Chapel, 925 So. 27th St. Interment Pleasantview Cemetery. (5)

Smith Laurel

STEWART — Gay, 58, of Laurel. Celebration of Life 1 p.m., Sat., April 9, Eagles, 313 W Main St. in Laurel. (3)

Smith-Olcott Chapel

Smith Columbus Chapel

MEYER — Ronald W., 75. Funeral service 11 a.m., Monday, April 4, Trinity Lutheran Church. (4)

HAMWEY — Joanne Rae, 77. Vigil Service 7 p.m. Monday, Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary. Funeral Service 11 a.m. Tuesday, St. Pius X Church. Interment Rockvale Cemetery. (5)

SHERWOOD — Jacqueline, 70, of Shepherd. Cremation. Service will be to be announced. (3)

