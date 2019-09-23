Smith West
Smith Downtown
COOPER — Shirley Jean, 78, of Billings. Visitations begin at noon Sunday at Smith Downtown Chapel. Funeral service 4 p.m. on Monday, September 23 at Smith Downtown Chapel. (23)
KOSTENKO — Clarence Fred, 70. Funeral service 11:00 am Thurs., Sept.26, at Smith Downtown Chapel 925 S. 27th St. Visitation to start 9 a.m. Wed., at Smith Downtown Chapel. Interment with military honors at Holy Cross Cemetery. (26)
Smith Laurel
Smith-Olcott Chapel
Smith Columbus
OSTRUM — Jerry, 85, Billings. Graveside service and interment of the urn at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, September 24 at Rosebud Cemetery in Absarokee. (24)
ENGLERT — Gordon, 84. Memorial Mass 10 a.m. Wed. at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church. (25)
LIVELY — Jerry. September 27, 11 a.m. Yellowstone National Cemetery Laurel (27)
