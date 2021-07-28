 Skip to main content
Smith West

No Services Planned

Smith Downtown

TOTTEN – Florina 'Fern', 92, Billings. Memorial service 1 p.m. Friday, July 30, at First Baptist Church. Corner of Third Ave No. and Division St. (30)

PERKINS – Anita, 75, Billings. Visitation 12-7 p.m., Thursday, July 29, at Smith Chapel Downtown 925 S 27th St. Graveside Service 1:30 p.m. Friday July 30, at Rockvale Cemetery. (30)

Smith Laurel

GAAB – Margery, 90, Park City, passed away Feb 5, 2021. A Celebration of Life will be Sat, Jul 31, from 12 – 3 p.m. at the Park City Civic Center. For full obituary, visit   www.smithfuneralchapels.com (30)

Smith-Olcott Chapel

No Services Planned 

Smith Columbus Chapel

No Services Planned 

Dahl Funeral

SHERMAN – Francis J. "Frank", 94, of Billings. Cremation. Memorial Mass 11 a.m. Thursday, July 29, at Mary Queen of Peace Catholic Church, located at 3411 3rd Avenue South. Rite of Committal to follow at Holy Cross Cemetery. (29)

Michelotti-Sawyers

GECK — Joan M., 88. Viewing 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, followed by rosary/liturgy, Michelotti-Sawyers. Funeral service 11 a.m. Thursday, St. Pius X Church. (29)

LOMBARDOZZI – Peter, 89. Funeral Mass 10 a.m. Friday, October 8. (28)

THOMPSON – Barbara, 96. Graveside service 10 a.m. Fri, at Yellowstone Valley Memorial Park. (30)

Cremation and Funeral Gallery

HANSON — Gordon, 89, of Billings. Cremation. Memorial Service 1 p.m. Sat. July 31 at First Alliance Church. Interment following at Sunset Memorial Gardens at 2:30 p.m. Memorials may be made to the Gideons or First Alliance Church in Gordon’s name. (30)

HAINER – Dolores, 77, of Billings. Cremation. Reception to 2-4 p.m. Fri. Sept. 17 at the Elks Lodge. For a full obituary, please visit www.cfgbillings.com (28)

GOOD – Keith, 47, of Billings. Cremation. Graveside Service 9:30 a.m. Friday at Rockvale Cemetery. Reception to follow. Please visit www.cfgbillings.com to read a full obituary.(29)

Heights Family Funeral Home

FRANKLIN – Darrell, 72, of Billings. Memorial service Thurs., July 29, 1 p.m. at Atonement Lutheran Church with military honors. (29)

Bullis-Mortuary

BOOTH– Pauline, funeral service Fri. at 11 a.m. at the Bullis Funeral Chapel. Burial following in the Custer National Cemetery in Crow Agency. Viewing will be prior to the service 9-11 a.m. Fri. (28)

BIG LAKE – Harold, funeral services Thurs. at 10 a.m. at the Bullis Funeral Chapel. Burial in the Lodge Grass Cemetery. (28)

