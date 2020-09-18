× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Smith West

No services planned

Smith Downtown

SALSBURY — Peggy D., 71, Billings. Memorial service 11:00 a.m. Sat., Sept. 19, at Smith Downtown Chapel, 925 So. 27th St. (19)

KOENIG — Carrol Dean, 91, died September 16, 2020. Memorial services will be held at a later date. (19)

MAUGER — Rita Ann, 86, Billings. Funeral Service 2 p.m. Tuesday Sept. 22, at Smith Downtown Chapel 925 S. 27th St. Visitation to start 10 a.m. Tuesday, Interment 1 p.m. Wednesday Sept. 23rd Sunset Cemetery west of Butte. (22)

Smith Laurel

No services planned

Smith-Olcott Chapel

No services planned

Smith Columbus Chapel

No services planned

MILLS — Bobby, 85, of Billings. Graveside service 11 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 19 at Sunset Memorial Gardens. (19)