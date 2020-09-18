 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Paid notices
0 entries
Paid noticesPaid notices

Paid notices

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Smith West

No services planned

Smith Downtown

SALSBURY — Peggy D., 71, Billings. Memorial service 11:00 a.m. Sat.,  Sept. 19, at Smith Downtown Chapel, 925 So. 27th St. (19)

KOENIG — Carrol Dean, 91, died September 16, 2020. Memorial services will be held at a later date. (19)

MAUGER — Rita Ann, 86, Billings. Funeral Service 2 p.m. Tuesday Sept. 22, at Smith Downtown Chapel 925 S. 27th St. Visitation to start 10 a.m. Tuesday,  Interment 1 p.m. Wednesday Sept. 23rd Sunset Cemetery west of Butte. (22)

Smith Laurel

No services planned

Smith-Olcott Chapel

No services planned

Smith Columbus Chapel

No services planned

Dahl Funeral

MILLS  — Bobby, 85, of Billings. Graveside service 11 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 19 at Sunset Memorial Gardens. (19)

SANCHEZ — Benjamin, 60, of Billings. Services will be held at a later date. (20)

Michelotti-Sawyers

SROCZYNSKI — Candice, 66. Graveside service 10 a.m. Sat. at Yellowstone Valley Memorial Park. (19)

BJELLAND — Richard, 85. Funeral noon Sat. at Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd. (19)

STILL — Clara, 104. Service arrangements pending. (18)

Cremation and Funeral Gallery

No services planned

Heights Family Funeral Home

McCULLOCH — Scott, 61 of Billings. Full obit to appear in Sunday’s paper. View obit online or leave condolences at www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com/obituaries (19)

MORALES  — Ana, 65 of Billings. Cremation. Memorial Service 6 p.m., Sat., Sept. 19 at 1st Congregational Church, 310 N 27th St. Full obit online at www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com/obituaries. (19)

Bullis-Mortuary

No services planned

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News