Smith West
No services planned
Smith Downtown
TOOILL — Janet C., 82, of Billings. Cremation. No local services planned. (31)
GRAMLEY — Juanita, 89, Billings. Visitation 1-7 p.m. on Wednesday, July 31, at Smith Downtown Chapel. Funeral service 11 a.m. on Thursday, August 1 at Smith Downtown Chapel. Interment follows at Sunset Memorial Gardens. (1)
UNDEM — Obert M., 85, of Billings. Memorial service 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 2 at Smith Downtown Chapel, 925 S. 27th St. (2)
McDONALD — Helen Eva, 73, Billings. Funeral Service 2 p.m. Thurs., Aug.1, at Smith Downtown Chapel. 925 So. 27th St. Visitation day of service only. (1)
Smith Laurel
KRAFT — Robert E., 76, of Laurel. Visitation from 4-7 p.m. on Tuesday, July 30, at the Smith Laurel Chapel, 315 E. 3rd Street. Funeral service at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, July 31, at First Congregational Church in Laurel. Interment follows at Laurel City Cemetery. Reception at church after graveside. (31)
Smith-Olcott Chapel
No services planned
Smith Columbus
No services planned
RESTAD – Patricia “Pat”, 68, of Billings. Celebration of Life Sunday 1-4 p.m. American Legion. (4)
MOERER – Ralph A., 95, of Billings. Memorial Service 2 p.m. Friday Messiah Lutheran Church. Inurnment Sunset Memorial Gardens. (2)
HETTINGER – Joy A., 80, of Billings. Memorial Service 2 p.m. Sunday Dahl Funeral Chapel. (4)
MARTIN – Thomas “Tom”, 76, of Billings. Celebration of Life 2-5 p.m. Saturday, 3035 Arvin Rd. (3)
NELSON – Shayden, 28, of Billings. Memorial Service 11 a.m. Friday Dahl Funeral Chapel. (2)
SKARSTEN — Margaret “Peggy” O’Donnell, 94, of Billings, formerly of Great Falls. Memorial Service pending St. Thomas the Apostle Church. (2)
CERMAK — Samantha, 42, of Billings. Visitation, Friday 3 p.m. – 6 p.m., Dahl Funeral Chapel. Memorial service Saturday, 10 a.m., Mary Queen of Peace, formerly Little Flower. (3)
JOVANOVICH — George, 89. Funeral service 11 a.m. Friday, Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary. Visitation 1-7 p.m. Thursday. (2)
JONES — Donald R., 92. Arrangements pending. (31)
DEGENHART — Norma. 83. Vigil, 7 p.m., Wed. and Mass, 10 a.m. Thurs., both at St. Bernard’s Parish. (1)
BISCHKE — Betty. 87. Memorial Service, 11 a.m., Sat. August 3, First United Methodist Church.
EASTMAN — Patricia. 78. Memorial Service, 11 a.m., Sat., August 3 at First Church of Christ Scientist, 7 Burlington Ave. Add’l parking at American Lutheran Church. Celebration Picnic to follow at Pioneer Park (lower tennis courts). Lawn chairs encouraged. (3)
GODWIN — Ted P. 93. Funeral, 3 p.m. Sun. August 4, at Michelotti-Sawyers. (4)
No services planned
HARKINS — Charles, 98, of Billings, passed away on July 29, 2019, in Billings. (31)
No services planned
