{{featured_button_text}}
Paid Notices Editorial Image
Smith Funeral Chapel Header

Smith West

No services planned

Smith Downtown

TOOILL   Janet C., 82, of Billings. Cremation. No local services planned. (31)

GRAMLEY — Juanita, 89, Billings.  Visitation 1-7 p.m. on Wednesday, July 31, at Smith Downtown Chapel.  Funeral service 11 a.m. on Thursday, August 1 at Smith Downtown Chapel.  Interment follows at Sunset Memorial Gardens. (1)

UNDEM — Obert M., 85, of Billings.  Memorial service 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 2 at Smith Downtown Chapel, 925 S. 27th St.  (2)

McDONALD — Helen Eva, 73, Billings. Funeral Service 2 p.m. Thurs., Aug.1, at Smith Downtown Chapel. 925 So. 27th St. Visitation day of service only. (1)

Smith Laurel 

KRAFT — Robert E., 76, of Laurel. Visitation from 4-7 p.m. on Tuesday, July 30, at the Smith Laurel Chapel, 315 E. 3rd Street. Funeral service at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, July 31, at First Congregational Church in Laurel. Interment follows at Laurel City Cemetery. Reception at church after graveside. (31)

Smith-Olcott Chapel

No services planned

Smith Columbus

No services planned

Dahl Funeral

RESTAD – Patricia “Pat”, 68, of Billings. Celebration of Life Sunday 1-4 p.m. American Legion.    (4)

MOERER – Ralph A., 95, of Billings. Memorial Service 2 p.m. Friday Messiah Lutheran Church. Inurnment Sunset Memorial Gardens.  (2)

HETTINGER – Joy A., 80, of Billings. Memorial Service 2 p.m. Sunday Dahl Funeral Chapel.  (4)

MARTIN – Thomas “Tom”, 76, of Billings. Celebration of Life 2-5 p.m. Saturday, 3035 Arvin Rd.  (3)

NELSON – Shayden, 28, of Billings. Memorial Service 11 a.m. Friday Dahl Funeral Chapel.  (2)

SKARSTEN — Margaret “Peggy” O’Donnell, 94, of Billings, formerly of Great Falls. Memorial Service pending St. Thomas the Apostle Church.  (2)

CERMAK — Samantha, 42, of Billings. Visitation, Friday 3 p.m. – 6 p.m., Dahl Funeral Chapel. Memorial service Saturday, 10 a.m., Mary Queen of Peace, formerly Little Flower.  (3)

Michelotti-Sawyers

JOVANOVICH — George, 89. Funeral service 11 a.m. Friday, Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary. Visitation 1-7 p.m. Thursday. (2)

JONES — Donald R., 92. Arrangements pending. (31)

DEGENHART — Norma. 83. Vigil, 7 p.m., Wed. and Mass, 10 a.m. Thurs., both at St. Bernard’s Parish. (1)

BISCHKE — Betty. 87. Memorial Service, 11 a.m., Sat. August 3, First United Methodist Church.

EASTMAN — Patricia. 78. Memorial Service, 11 a.m., Sat., August 3 at First Church of Christ Scientist, 7 Burlington Ave. Add’l parking at American Lutheran Church.  Celebration Picnic to follow at Pioneer Park (lower tennis courts). Lawn chairs encouraged. (3)

GODWIN — Ted P. 93. Funeral, 3 p.m. Sun. August 4, at Michelotti-Sawyers. (4)

Cremation and Funeral Gallery

No services planned

Heights Family Funeral Home

HARKINS — Charles, 98, of  Billings, passed away on July 29, 2019, in Billings. (31)

Bullis-Mortuary

No services planned

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries