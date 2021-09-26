Smith West

DEINES — Helen Miller, 96, of Billings. Visitation Monday, Sept 27th from 2-5 p.m. Funeral Service Tuesday, Sept. 28th at 12 p.m., both at Smith West Chapel, 304 34th St. W. Interment at Sunset Memorial Gardens. (28)

ROWCLIFFE — Marvell, 86, of Billings passed September 23, 2021, cremation has taken place and no services are currently planned. (26)

Smith Downtown

HANSON — Selvin “Larry”, 68, of Billings, passed September 19, 2021. Funeral Services to be held on Monday, September 27, 2021 at 9:30 a.m. with viewing one hour prior all at Smith Downtown Chapel, 925 S. 27th Street. Burial to follow at Yellowstone National Cemetery. (26)

Smith Laurel

Smith-Olcott Chapel

Smith Columbus Chapel

