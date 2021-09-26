 Skip to main content
Smith West

DEINES — Helen Miller, 96, of Billings.  Visitation Monday, Sept 27th from 2-5 p.m.  Funeral Service Tuesday, Sept. 28th at 12 p.m., both at Smith West Chapel, 304 34th St. W.  Interment at Sunset Memorial Gardens. (28)

ROWCLIFFE — Marvell, 86, of Billings passed September 23, 2021, cremation has taken place and no services are currently planned. (26)

Smith Downtown

HANSON — Selvin “Larry”, 68, of Billings, passed September 19, 2021. Funeral Services to be held on Monday, September 27, 2021 at 9:30 a.m. with viewing one hour prior all at Smith Downtown Chapel, 925 S. 27th Street. Burial to follow at Yellowstone National Cemetery. (26)

Smith Laurel

No Services Planned

Smith-Olcott Chapel

No Services Planned

Smith Columbus Chapel

No Services Planned

Dahl Funeral

McMANUS — Rosemary, 96, of Billings- Rosary 6 p.m., Sept. 27 at Dahl Funeral Chapel. Funeral Service Sept. 28 at 11 a.m. at Mary Queen of Peace, interment at Holy Cross. (28)

LOGAN — Maria, 61, of Billings. Cremation. A celebration of life is planned. (27)

KIEDROWSKI — Jean. Graveside Service 11 a.m. Mon. Oct. 4 Laurel Cemetery (26)

Michelotti-Sawyers

STEWART — Roberta, 75. Memorial service 1 p.m. Wednesday, Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary. (29)

WAYLANDER — Marlin, 91. Graveside service 2 p.m. Fri at Yellowstone National Cemetery. Memorial service 11 a.m. Sat. at American Lutheran Church. (2) 

GILLILAND — Kathy, 51. Memorial service 10 a.m. Sat. Oct. 2 at Michelotti-Sawyers. (2)

Cremation and Funeral Gallery

No Services Planned

Heights Family Funeral Home

No Services Planned

Bullis-Mortuary

No Services Planned

