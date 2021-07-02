Smith West
GREYN — Norma J., 81, of Billings, passed June 30, 2021. Memorial Services will be held on Saturday, August 7, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Smith West Chapel, 304 34th St. W. (2)
Smith Downtown
No Services Planned
Smith Laurel
WAGNER — David, 71, Laurel. Burial 7/1 at 10 a.m., Sunset Memorial Gardens, Billings for Family and close friends Memorial service 7/2 at 1 p.m. at First Congregational Church, 506 S. 5th St. Laurel, MT. (2)
Smith-Olcott Chapel
KRUM — Samuel J., 87 of Belfry. Service on July 2, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Smith Olcott Funeral Chapel in Red Lodge with interment at Belfry cemetery. (2)
Smith Columbus Chapel
No Services Planned
KEEFER — Robert, 83, Billings. Viewing Thursday July 1, 10 a.m. - 6 p.m., Vigil 6-8 p.m., at Dahl Funeral Chapel, 10 Yellowstone Ave. Funeral service Friday July 2, at 11 a.m. at Blain’s Hanger, 6309 Jellison Rd. Internment at 12 p.m. at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Full obit at dahfuneralchapel.com. (2)
HOLMES — Maurice “Dick”, 87. Graveside service Wed 11 a.m. at Yellowstone Valley Memorial Park. (7)
No Services Planned
No Services Planned
No Services Planned
