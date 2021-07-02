 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Paid notices
0 entries
Paid noticesPaid notices

Paid notices

  • 0

Smith West

GREYN — Norma J., 81, of Billings, passed June 30, 2021. Memorial Services will be held on Saturday, August 7, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Smith West Chapel, 304 34th St. W. (2)

Smith Downtown

No Services Planned 

Smith Laurel

WAGNER — David, 71, Laurel. Burial 7/1 at 10 a.m., Sunset Memorial Gardens, Billings for Family and close friends Memorial service 7/2 at 1 p.m. at First Congregational Church, 506 S. 5th St. Laurel, MT. (2)

Smith-Olcott Chapel

KRUM — Samuel J., 87 of Belfry. Service on July 2, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Smith Olcott Funeral Chapel in Red Lodge with interment at Belfry cemetery. (2)

Smith Columbus Chapel

No Services Planned

Dahl Funeral

KEEFER — Robert, 83, Billings. Viewing Thursday July 1, 10 a.m. - 6 p.m., Vigil 6-8 p.m., at Dahl Funeral Chapel, 10 Yellowstone Ave. Funeral service Friday July 2, at 11 a.m. at Blain’s Hanger, 6309 Jellison Rd. Internment at 12 p.m. at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Full obit at dahfuneralchapel.com. (2)

Michelotti-Sawyers

HOLMES — Maurice “Dick”, 87. Graveside service Wed 11 a.m. at Yellowstone Valley Memorial Park. (7)

Cremation and Funeral Gallery

No Services Planned 

Heights Family Funeral Home

No Services Planned

Bullis-Mortuary

No Services Planned

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News