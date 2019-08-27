{{featured_button_text}}
Paid Notices Editorial Image
Smith Funeral Chapel Header

Smith West

No services planned.

Smith Downtown 

KAMMERZELL — Donald D., 84, of Laurel.  Memorial service 11 a.m., Saturday, August 31, at Pilgrim Congregational Church, 409 S. 36th St., Billings. (31)

THOMPSON — Marvin D., 79, of Billings.  Memorial celebration 2 p.m., Thursday, August 29, at the American Legion Club, 1540 Broadwater Ave. (29)

Smith Laurel 

BENZEL — Davona Ruth, 61, Joliet. Memorial service 10:00 a.m. Thurs., Aug. 29, at Smith Funeral Chapel, 315 E. 3rd St., Laurel. Interment of urn at Rockvale Cemetery. (29)

WAHL — Clarence W., 82, Fishtail.  Graveside service and interment of cremated remains with military honors, Saturday, August 31, at 10:00 a.m. at the Rosebud Cemetery in Absarokee. (31)

Smith-Olcott Chapel

No services planned

Smith Columbus

 No services planned

Dahl Funeral

 No services planned

Michelotti-Sawyers

RAMUS — Loretta, 101. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Tue. at Michelotti-Sawyers. Funeral Mass 11 a.m. Wed. at St. Bernard Catholic Church. (28)

Cremation and Funeral Gallery

 No services planned

Heights Family Funeral Home

 No services planned

Bullis-Mortuary

GRAHAM — Gary.  Funeral service Thursday, Aug. 29, at 11 a.m. the Bullis Funeral Chapel. Private Inurnment. (29)

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries