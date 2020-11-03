 Skip to main content
VORHES — Stacey M., 89, Absarokee. Funeral service 10 a.m. Saturday Nov. 7 at Absarokee Evangelical Church, 34 No. Woodward. Interment to follow at Rosebud Cemetery. (7)

VISSER — Nicholas R., 37, Billings.  Funeral service 11 a.m., Fri. Nov. 6 at Harvest Church, 1235 W. Wicks Lane. Funeral service 1 p.m. on Sat., Nov. 7 at Bethel Christian Reformed Church in Churchill.  Private interment.  (6) 

GUZMAN — Linda, 83, Billings. Rosary 10 a.m., Tues. Nov. 17 at Mary Queen of Peace.  Funeral Mass follows at 11 a.m. Committal at Holy Cross Cemetery.  (4)

Michelotti-Sawyers

BIRGE — Gale, 77. Graveside service to be held at a later date. (4)

AZURE — Randy, 70, of Billings. Cremation. Private family graveside service with military honors. View livestream at 1 p.m., Nov. 5 at www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com/obituaries. (5)

MOCCASIN — Erma Jane, graveside service Tues. at 1 p.m. Crow Agency Cemetery. (3)

LITTLE LIGHT — Patricia, graveside service Wed. 11 a.m. at Lodge Grass Cemetery. (3)

