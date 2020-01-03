Smith West
CARLSON — Ellen D., 88, of Worden. Funeral Mass 11 a.m., Friday, January 3, 2020, at St. Cyril and Methodius Catholic Church in Ballantine. Interment will follow at the Pleasantview Cemetery. (3)
LEONARD — William “Bill”, 83, of Billings. Visitations Friday at Smith Downtown Chapel. Funeral service 2:00 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 4, at New Hope, 25 Hilltop. Cremation will follow. (4)
LOWMAN — Robert A., age 82, passed Dec. 22, 2019. Celebration of life on Jan. 4, 2020, 11 a.m. at Smith Downtown Chapel, 925 S. 27th St., Billings. (3)
BURNHAM — Elvira, 91, of Billings, passed away Dec. 27, 2019. Memorial Service Wed., Jan. 8, 2020, 2 p.m. at Smith Chapel West, 304 34th Street W. (3)
OSTER — Alan “A.O.”, 71, of Billings. Graveside service and military honors at 1 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 6, at Yellowstone National Cemetery in Laurel. (6)
MACDONALD — Karen Ann, 60 of Billings. Funeral service pending. (5)
SCHMITT — Leo A., 76, Laurel. Visitation from 10:30 to 11 a.m., Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, at the The Rock Church, 820 West 9th Street in Laurel. Funeral service follows at 11 a.m. Reception after service; interment with full military honors at 2 p.m. at the Yellowstone National Cemetery. (3)
GAINER — Cecil Dale, 96 of Red Lodge. Funeral Service on Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Red Lodge Alliance Church. Internment to follow after service at Red Lodge Cemetery. (3)
NOVASIO — Scott, 73, Red Lodge, passed away December 28. The family is planning private activities for a later date. Cremation. (5)
YATES — LaVerne, 94, Absarokee. Visitation Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, from 6-7 p.m. at Smith Columbus Chapel, 35 N. Diamond Street. Funeral service 10 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 301 S. Montana, in Absarokee. Interment follows at Rosebud Cemetery. (3)
STEPHENS (SHOL) – Marjorie, 92, of Billings. Viewing, Friday 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., Dahl Funeral Chapel. Funeral service, Saturday, 11 a.m., American Lutheran Church with burial in Mountview Cemetery. (4)
BEARCRANE — Rosalie “Rosie” M., 83, of Billings. Vigil 7 p.m. Friday Dahl Funeral Chapel. Funeral 11 a.m. Saturday Faith Chapel. Interment Lone Tree Cemetery. (4)
PATTERSON — Robert James, 72. Visitation 5-8 p.m. Friday, Michelotti-Sawyers. Funeral service 2 p.m. Saturday, Michelotti-Sawyers. (4)
KNUDTSON — Arthur Louis, 88. Graveside service 2 p.m. Monday, Yellowstone National Cemetery. (6)
TUCKER — Martha Janet, 93, of Billings passed away Dec. 28. Cremation has taken place, and a private family memorial service will be held at a later date. To leave condolences for the family and view a full obituary, please visit www.cfgbillings.com. (5)
PETERSON — Harold ‘Pete’, 87 of Pryor, MT. Funeral 4 p.m. Fri., Jan. 3, at Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, Monad Chapel. Casket open at 3 p.m. Burial Lewistown Sat., Jan. 4. (3)
TEZA — Stephen, 63 of Ballantine. Cremation. Memorial service Fri., Jan. 3, 2020, 10 a.m., Heights Family Funeral Home. Burial at Yellowstone National Cemetery at noon. (3)
PARTYKA — Donovan, 83 of Billings. Cremation. Memorial Service Sat., Jan. 4, 11 a.m., Atonement Lutheran Church. Military honors following. (4)
JOHNSTON — Karen, 70 of Hardin. Cremation has taken place; no services are planned. (3)
