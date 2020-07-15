Paid notices
Smith West

No services planned 

Smith Downtown

BOLSTAD — Virginia “Ginger” Pensis, age 75, of Billings, passed away on July 12, 2020. No services are planned. (15)

Smith Laurel

No services planned 

Smith-Olcott Chapel

No services planned 

Smith Columbus Chapel

No services planned 

Dahl Funeral

 No services planned 

Michelotti-Sawyers

CAUDLE — Jarrell “Rod,” 92. Cremation. Services at a later date. (16)

Cremation and Funeral Gallery

No services planned 

Heights Family Funeral Home

No services planned 

Bullis-Mortuary

YERGER — Betty, funeral service Tuesday at 1:30 p.m. at the Bullis Funeral Chapel. Burial Fairview Cemetery. (15)

FITZPATRICK — Taylor, graveside service Thurs. at 10 a.m. at the Hardin Fairview Cemetery. Bullis Mortuary (17)

