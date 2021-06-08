Smith West

No services planned

Smith Downtown

CAMARILLO – Carmel, 92, died May 27. Visitation Tuesday and Wednesday, June 8 and 9, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Funeral service Thursday, June 10, 9 a.m. at Smith Downtown Funeral Chapel. Burial at Holy Cross Cemetery. (8)

SCHRADER — Rita A., 81, Billings. Memorial Service 1:30 p.m., Thurs., June 10th at First Baptist Church, corner of Third Ave North and Division St. (10)

GRUEL — Jason A., 47, passed May 19, 2021. Memorial Sat., June 12, 2021 1 p.m. Smith Downtown Chapel, 925 S. 27th St. (8)

Smith Laurel

BOYER — Vernon S., 68, Laurel. Vigil at 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, June 8th at Smith Laurel Chapel. Mass at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, June 9th at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church in Billings. Cremation. (9)

WEAVER — Darian D., 23, of Laurel, passed June 1, 2021. Celebration of Life Sat., June 12, 2021 10 a.m. Faith Chapel, 517 Shiloh Rd, Billings, MT 59106 (Broadwater Entrance). (10)