Smith West
No services planned
Smith Downtown
CAMARILLO – Carmel, 92, died May 27. Visitation Tuesday and Wednesday, June 8 and 9, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Funeral service Thursday, June 10, 9 a.m. at Smith Downtown Funeral Chapel. Burial at Holy Cross Cemetery. (8)
SCHRADER — Rita A., 81, Billings. Memorial Service 1:30 p.m., Thurs., June 10th at First Baptist Church, corner of Third Ave North and Division St. (10)
GRUEL — Jason A., 47, passed May 19, 2021. Memorial Sat., June 12, 2021 1 p.m. Smith Downtown Chapel, 925 S. 27th St. (8)
Smith Laurel
BOYER — Vernon S., 68, Laurel. Vigil at 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, June 8th at Smith Laurel Chapel. Mass at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, June 9th at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church in Billings. Cremation. (9)
WEAVER — Darian D., 23, of Laurel, passed June 1, 2021. Celebration of Life Sat., June 12, 2021 10 a.m. Faith Chapel, 517 Shiloh Rd, Billings, MT 59106 (Broadwater Entrance). (10)
Smith-Olcott Chapel
No Services Planned
Smith Columbus Chapel
No Services Planned
TRYTHALL — James Henry, 74, of Billings. Cremation. Vigil service 7 p.m. Thursday, June 10, at Dahl Funeral Chapel, 10 Yellowstone Avenue. Memorial Mass 10 a.m. Friday, June 11, at St. Thomas the Apostle, 2055 Woody Drive. Rite of Committal to follow at Holy Cross Cemetery. (11)
DUNN — James, 61, of Broadview. Memorial Mass Thurs. 10 a.m. St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church (10)
OTTOLINO — June, 92, of Billings. Memorial Service Thurs 11 a.m. Trinity Lutheran Church (10)
KOSCHEL — Robert, 59, of Billings. Celebration of life Friday June 11, 3:00 p.m., at Yellowstone Drag Strip: 8405 Raceway Ln, Acton, MT 59002. (11)
HANSON — Helen, 91. Funeral Service 1 p.m. Tuesday, Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary (8)
ROWEN — Scott, 70. Memorial service 2 p.m. Wed at Michelotti-Sawyers. (9)
ROY — Robert “Bob,” 81. Memorial service 1 p.m. Thursday, Michelotti-Sawyers. (10)
SPEAR — Diann L., 75. Services 11 a.m. Wednesday, at her home, 2419 Rancho Road. Garden party attire preferred. (9)
No services planned
No Services Planned
BETTS — Brad, memorial service Thurs. at 11 a.m. at the Bullis Mortuary. Inurnment will follow in the Fairview Cemetery in Hardin. (8)
