Smith West
BERNHARDT — CAROL, 76, died February 4. Memorial service Thursday, April 22 at Yellowstone Valley Memorial Park at 10 a.m. (21)
DILLEY — RICHARD, 78, Visitation Thursday, April 22 at Smith West Chapel, 4-7pm. Graveside service Friday, April 23 at Yellowstone Valley Memorial Park at 11 a.m. Reception at Smith West Chapel following serviceSmith Downtown (21)
Smith Downtown
DICK — Marian Wittman, 87, Huntley. Memorial Service 2 p.m., Saturday, April 24, at Smith Downtown Chapel. 925 S. 27th Street. Urn interment Pleasantview Cemetery, Ballantine. (24)
HUFF — Daniel J., 64, Billings. Private family gathering at a later date. Cremation. www.smithfuneralchapels.com. (20)
Smith Laurel
STRECK — Jane M, 92, of Laurel. Visitation, Tues., Apr. 20, 4-6 p.m., Smith Laurel Chapel. Graveside Service, Wed. April 21, 1 p.m., Laurel City Cemetery. For full obituary visit www.smithfuneralchapels.com. (21)
Smith-Olcott Chapel
No Services Planned
Smith Columbus Chapel
No Services Planned
HARRIS — Kathleen, 83 of Billings, viewing Tuesday 10-8 p.m., service Wednesday at 1 p.m, at Dahl Funeral Chapel, 10 Yellowstone Ave. (21)
FICEK — Gilbert, “Gil”, 81. Funeral Mass 11 a.m. Friday, Mary Queen of Peace. Military Honors, Holy Cross Cemetery. (23)
PETERSON — Loyce, 65. Memorial service 2 p.m. Fri. at First Presbyterian Church. (23)
HOUSTON — Charlene, 65, of Billings. Graveside service 3 p.m. Thurs. Sunset Memorial Gardens. To leave condolences and view a full obituary please visit www.cfgbillings.com. (20)
LAWVER — Kurt, 56, of Billings. Graveside service 11 a.m. Thurs. Yellowstone National Veterans Cemetery, in Laurel. To view a full obituary and leave condolences for the family please visit www.cfgbillings.com. (22)
MUESSIG — Ralph, 68, of Billings. Cremation has taken place, and a graveside service with full military honors will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday April 24 at Sunset Memorial Gardens, and a reception will follow at the American Legion Post 4. To leave condolences for the family and view a full obituary, please visit www.cfgbillings.com (21)
No Services Planned
No Services Planned
