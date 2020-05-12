Paid notices
Paid notices

Smith West

Smith Downtown

DARNIELLE — David, 59, of Billings.  Graveside service 10 a.m. Sat. May 16th at Yellowstone Valley Memorial Park. (16)

CLEVELAND — Gary A. Cleveland, 73, of Billings, Montana, passed away May 9, 2020, at home surrounded by his loving family and friends. Cremation has taken place and no services are planned as per his wishes. www.smithfuneralchapels.com for more info. (12)

Smith Laurel

Smith-Olcott Chapel

Smith Columbus Chapel

Dahl Funeral

Michelotti-Sawyers

CLOUGH — Larry Neal, 72. Graveside service 1 p.m. Thursday, Sunset Memorial Gardens. (14)

MALLOW — Paul, 92. Visitation 4-7 p.m. Tue. at Michelotti-Sawyers. Private graveside with additional services be held at later date. (12)

BARTELS — Josephine, 95. Memorial service 2 p.m. Fri. at First Presbyterian Church. (15)

BENNETT — Amy, 35. Private family services. (13)

BERGERON — Phyllis M., 84. Private family services. (13)

MILLER — Douglas “Doug,” 81. Private graveside service. Memorial service set for summer. (13)

THEIMER — Myrle Jean, 86. Memorial service at a later date. (13)

SALAVA — Andrew “Andy,” O., 44. Services 2 p.m. Saturday, Michelotti-Sawyers. Livestream will be available at www.facebook.com/michelottisawyers, click on event “Celebrating the Life of Andy Salava.” (16)

Cremation and Funeral Gallery

Heights Family Funeral Home

Bullis-Mortuary

