 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Paid notices
0 entries
Paid noticesPaid notices

Paid notices

  • 0

Smith West

LOHNBAKKEN — Gary E., 83, Billings. Memorial service 2 p.m. Fri., Feb. 4, at First Presbyterian Church, 13th St. West and Poly Dr. (03)

LENHARDT — Edward J., 95, Billings.  Service 11 a.m. Sat., Feb. 19, at Faith Evangelical Church, 3145 Sweetwater Dr. (6) 

Smith Downtown

DUFFEY — Shirley Jane, 87, formerly of Billings. Visitation 9 a.m. – 10 a.m. Mon. 2/7 at Smith Downtown Chapel, 925 S. 27th St. Graveside service 11 a.m. Mon. 2/7 at Sunset Memorial Gardens. (7)

Smith Laurel

No Services Planned

Smith-Olcott Chapel

HILDERMAN — Sally Jo, 71 of Red Lodge. Services pending. (4)

Smith Columbus Chapel

No Services Planned

Dahl Funeral

No Services Planned

Michelotti-Sawyers

BJELLAND — Andrew James, “Andy”, 60. Visitation 4-7 p.m. Thursday, Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary.  Memorial service 11 a.m. Friday, Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd. Memorials, Landon’s Legacy, P.O. Box 80542, Billings, MT 59108. (4)

COX — Virginia, 90. Funeral service 2 p.m. Friday, Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary. (4)

Cremation and Funeral Gallery

FOX — Olga, 100 of Billings. Cremation.  Memorial service 11 a.m. Sat, Feb 5 at Trinity Lutheran Church, 537 Grand Ave. (4)

Heights Family Funeral Home

No Services Planned

Bullis-Mortuary

No Services Planned

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News