Smith West
ARNOLD — Dirk T., 58, Billings. Memorial service at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, April 9, 2021 at Faith Evangelical Church. (8)
Smith Downtown
TAYLOR — Deborah Ann “Debbie”, 47, Billings. Memorial Service 11:00 am Saturday, April 10th at Smith Downtown Chapel. 925 S. 27th Street. (10)
Smith Laurel
No Services Planned
Smith-Olcott Chapel
No Services Planned
Smith Columbus Chapel
No Services Planned
MIMS — Jennifer, 37, of Billings. Memorial Service 11 a.m. Wed 4/7 at Dahl Funeral Chapel. (7)
DIEDRICH — Holly, 61, of Billings. Memorial service, Thursday 4/8/2021 at 1:00 p.m. at Dahl Funeral Chapel, 10 Yellowstone Ave. (8)
No Services Planned
No Services Planned
No Services Planned
COUTURE — Lissa Kindness, funeral service Thurs at 11 a.m. Bullis Funeral Chapel. Burial Crow Agency Cemetery. (7)
TEN BEAR — Terryn, funeral service Thurs. at 2 p.m. Multi-Purpose Building at the Crow Agency. Burial Fairview Cemetery. (7)
