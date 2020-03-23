Paid notices
Smith West

Smith Downtown 

Smith Laurel

FRANK — Robert Lee "Bob", 77, Laurel.  Service to be held at a later date. (23)

Smith-Olcott Chapel

VINSON — Mary, 71, of Roberts. Private family memorial at a later date. Cremation. (23)

Smith Columbus Chapel

Dahl Funeral

Michelotti-Sawyers

ADERS — Karin, 82. Services pending. (23)

Cremation and Funeral Gallery

Heights Family Funeral Home

Bullis-Mortuary

