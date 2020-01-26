Smith West
REESE — Lillian, 92, Billings. Memorial service pending. (27)
Smith Downtown
No services planned
Smith Laurel
No services planned
Smith-Olcott Chapel
No services planned
Smith Columbus Chapel
No services planned
KENNEDY — Timothy “Tim”, 53, of Laurel. Celebration of Life Sunday 1 p.m. at Dahl Funeral Chapel. (26)
NOT AFRAID — Selena, 16, of Billings and Hardin. Visitation 5-8 p.m. Friday and Saturday Dahl Funeral Chapel. Funeral Service 11 a.m. Sunday Hardin High School. Interment Fairview Cemetery Hardin. (26)
BERNHARDT — Gerald, 77, of Billings. No services planned. (27)
BILLMAN — Diane, 76. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Mon followed by Vigil Service at Michelotti-Sawyers. Funeral noon Tue. at St. Patrick Co-Cathedral. (28)
SCHMIDT —Gary, 72, of Huntley. Cremation. Services are pending. (26)
CONRAD — Marlene, 79 of Billings. Cremation. No services per request of Marlene. For full obit, go to www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com (26)
MOORE — Zachary, 22 of Billings. Cremation. Memorial Service Tues., Jan. 28, 1 p.m., Heights Family Funeral Home. For full obit, go to www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com (28)
MEDICINE CROW — Janetta. Funeral service is Monday Jan. 27, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Spirit of Life Foursquare Church in Crow Agency. Burial will follow at the Lodge Grass Cemetery. (26)
