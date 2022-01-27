 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Paid notices
0 entries
Paid noticesPaid notices

Paid notices

  • 0

Smith West

LOHNBAKKEN — Gary E., 83, Billings. Memorial service 2 p.m. Fri., Feb. 4, at First Presbyterian Church, 13th St. West and Poly Dr. (03)

Smith Downtown

HAUGAN — Donna M, 80, Billings. Memorial service 11 a.m. on Sat, Jan. 29 at New Hope of the Nazarene, 25 Hilltop Rd. (27)

MOATS —  Robyn Marie Rehard, 56, Billings. Memorial service 1 p.m. Sat., Jan. 29, at Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 1640 Broadmoor Dr. (29)

Smith Laurel

No Services Planned

Smith-Olcott Chapel

LUOMA — Eileen May 89 of Red Lodge. Graveside service is at 1 p.m. on Friday, January 28 at Red Lodge Cemetery. (27)

Smith Columbus Chapel

No Services Planned

Dahl Funeral

KAPPTIE — Patricia, 80, of Billings. Vigil Service 7 p.m. Thursday, January 27, at Dahl Funeral Chapel, located at 10 Yellowstone Avenue. Funeral Mass 11 a.m. Friday, January 28, at Mary Queen of Peace Parish, located at 3411 3rd Avenue South. Rite of Committal will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery. (28)

STROHECKER — Margaret, 84, of Billings. Funeral Service Saturday 1/29/2022, 11 a.m., Dahl Funeral Chapel. (29)

HOLT — Donna Egan, 86, of Billings. Celebration of Life at a later date. (29)

SLETTA — David Egan, 78, of Billings. Vigil Tuesday, 02/01, 6 p.m. at Dahl Funeral Chapel. Funeral mass at St. Patrick’s Wednesday, 02/02, 12 p.m. (2)

Michelotti-Sawyers

JUROVICH — Eugene, 92. Memorial service 11 a.m. Sat at Shiloh United Methodist Church. (29)

KERCHER — Leslie “Les,” 92. Visitation 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Michelotti-Sawyers. Funeral 11 a.m. Saturday, Trinity Lutheran Church. (29)

TRASK — Pirrie, “Pete”, 83. Memorial services are pending. (27)

Cremation and Funeral Gallery

CROFF — Clayton, 91 of Billings. Cremation. Memorial service to be held March 26, details to follow. For full obituary please visit www.cfgbillings.com (27)

Heights Family Funeral Home

No Services Planned

Bullis-Mortuary

No Services Planned

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News