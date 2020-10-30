Smith West
Smith Downtown
MCBRIDE — Beverly, 92, Billings. Passed away October 24, 2020. Service at a later date. (30)
ETTLEMAN — Anthony Wayne, 92, of Billings passed Oct. 23, 2020. Funeral at St. Patrick’s Co-Cathedral on Fri., Oct. 30, 2020 at Noon. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the service is limited to family members, however the service will be livestreamed from St. Patrick’s website https://www.stpatrickcocathedral.org/. Burial at Calvary Cemetery with Military Honors. (30)
DICK — Marian Wittman, 87, Billings. Memorial service April 24, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Smith Chapel Downtown. 925 S. 27th St. Billings (30)
JORDAN — Ethel, 96, died Oct 28. Private family services will be held. (30)
Smith Laurel
Smith-Olcott Chapel
Smith Columbus Chapel
MARULLO — Richard 'Richie", 56, of Billings. Graveside service 10 a.m. Friday, October 30, at Sunset Memorial Gardens, located at 1721 Central Avenue. (30)
GOES AHEAD — Lenita Rene' Devine, 26, of Pryor, MT. Graveside service 2 p.m. Friday, October 30, at the Goes Ahead cemetery in Pryor, MT. (30)
WOODS — Anna, 74, of Billings. Cremation has taken place. Private family services at a later date. View full obit at www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com/obituaries (31)
GUNN — Harold, 73, of Billings. Services pending. (30)
DORN — Martha, graveside Fri. at 10 a.m. Fairview Cemetery. (30)
