ETTLEMAN — Anthony Wayne, 92, of Billings passed Oct. 23, 2020. Funeral at St. Patrick’s Co-Cathedral on Fri., Oct. 30, 2020 at Noon. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the service is limited to family members, however the service will be livestreamed from St. Patrick’s website https://www.stpatrickcocathedral.org/. Burial at Calvary Cemetery with Military Honors. (30)