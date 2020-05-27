× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Smith West

Smith Downtown

KAUTZ — Daniel S., 65, of Huntley. Celebration of Life at 11 a.m., Saturday, May 30 at Chancey’s Event Center, 266 Hogan Rd., Huntley. (30)

Smith Laurel

Smith-Olcott Chapel

Smith Columbus Chapel

WELCH — Cheryl, 66, of Wolf Point. Services pending. (29)

O’DONNELL — Jerry James “Jim”, 74, of Billings. Cremation. Services will be held later this summer. (29)

BURCH — Pat, 71. Funeral Mass 11 a.m. Friday, St. Bernard Parish. (29).

ZITUR — Ron, 69. Services to be announced for later date. (28)

