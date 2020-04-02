Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.

MILLER – Marcia Marie, 77, of Billings and formerly of Miles City. Cremation. A memorial service will be held at a later date. (3)

TUCKER — Edna, age 61, passed away Wednesday, March 25, 2020. In consideration of the current health protections, funeral services will be private. A memorial will be announced at a later date. Visit www.cfgbillings.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Edna. (3)