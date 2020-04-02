Smith West
Smith Downtown
KEMBEL — Raymond, 89, of Billings, passed away Tues. April 1, 2020. Private burial. (2)
Smith Laurel
FOX — Larry W., 77, Laurel. Memorial service planned for later this summer. www.smithfuneralchapels.com. Cremation (2)
Smith-Olcott Chapel
Smith Columbus Chapel
MILLER – Marcia Marie, 77, of Billings and formerly of Miles City. Cremation. A memorial service will be held at a later date. (3)
STAUFFER — James Lee, 66. Services pending. (2)
TUCKER — Edna, age 61, passed away Wednesday, March 25, 2020. In consideration of the current health protections, funeral services will be private. A memorial will be announced at a later date. Visit www.cfgbillings.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Edna. (3)
