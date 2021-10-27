Smith West
BAYMAN — Gordon L., 84, Billings. Visitation at Smith Downtown Chapel from 12 - 6 p.m. on Wednesday, October 27, 2021. Funeral service 11 a.m. on Thursday, October 28 at Smith Downtown Chapel. Interment and military honors Yellowstone Valley Memorial Park, 3605 Grand Avenue. (28)
TAYLOR — Richard Arthur, 87, Billings. Memorial service 11 a.m. on Fri, Oct. 29 at Smith Funeral Chapels – Dowtown. 925 S 27th St, Billings.. (29)
LISS — Robert W., 71, Billings. Visitation 4 - 7 p.m. on Friday, 10/29 at Smith Columbus Chapel. Graveside service with military honors on Saturday, 10/30 at 11 a.m. at Mountain View Cemetery in Columbus. (30)
COLLINS — LaRay, 78, of Billings. Cremation. Memorial service 2 p.m. Friday, October 29, at Dahl Funeral Chapel, located at 10 Yellowstone Avenue. (29)
HORAN — Marilyn, 81. Memorial service 1 p.m. Wednesday, Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary. (27)
