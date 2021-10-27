 Skip to main content
BAYMAN — Gordon L., 84, Billings.  Visitation at Smith Downtown Chapel from 12 - 6 p.m. on Wednesday, October 27, 2021.  Funeral service 11 a.m. on Thursday, October 28 at Smith Downtown Chapel.  Interment and military honors Yellowstone Valley Memorial Park, 3605 Grand Avenue. (28)

TAYLOR — Richard Arthur, 87, Billings.  Memorial service 11 a.m. on Fri, Oct. 29 at Smith Funeral Chapels – Dowtown. 925 S 27th St, Billings.. (29)

LISS — Robert W., 71, Billings.  Visitation 4 - 7 p.m. on Friday, 10/29 at Smith Columbus Chapel.  Graveside service with military honors on Saturday, 10/30 at 11 a.m. at Mountain View Cemetery in Columbus. (30)

COLLINS — LaRay, 78, of Billings. Cremation. Memorial service 2 p.m. Friday, October 29, at Dahl Funeral Chapel, located at 10 Yellowstone Avenue. (29)

HORAN — Marilyn, 81. Memorial service 1 p.m. Wednesday, Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary. (27)

