Smith West

Smith Downtown

BAYMAN — Gordon L., 84, Billings. Visitation at Smith Downtown Chapel from 12 - 6 p.m. on Wednesday, October 27, 2021. Funeral service 11 a.m. on Thursday, October 28 at Smith Downtown Chapel. Interment and military honors Yellowstone Valley Memorial Park, 3605 Grand Avenue. (28)

TAYLOR — Richard Arthur, 87, Billings. Memorial service 11 a.m. on Fri, Oct. 29 at Smith Funeral Chapels – Dowtown. 925 S 27th St, Billings.. (29)

Smith Laurel

Smith-Olcott Chapel

Smith Columbus Chapel

LISS — Robert W., 71, Billings. Visitation 4 - 7 p.m. on Friday, 10/29 at Smith Columbus Chapel. Graveside service with military honors on Saturday, 10/30 at 11 a.m. at Mountain View Cemetery in Columbus. (30)