Smith West

No services planned

Smith Downtown

HOFFMAN — Jedidiah Christian, 15, of Park City, passed November 1, 2021. Memorial Services will be held on Monday, November 8, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Faith Chapel. Interment at Park City Cemetery at 2:30 PM. (8)

ADAME — Arturo, 71, of Billings, passed November 5, 2021. Viewing Monday, November 8, 2021 from 3-6 p.m. Funeral Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at 11 a.m. all at Smith Funeral Chapels, 925 S. 27th St. Burial to follow at Pleasantview Cemetery in Ballantine. (8)

HILARIO, Sr., — Fred, 97, Billings. Rosary 10:30 a.m. Thurs., Nov. 11, followed by Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. at Mary Queen of Peach Parish, 3411 3rd Ave S. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. (11)

RAMIREZ — Felipa, 75, Billings. Vigil 7 p.m. Fri., Nov. 12, at Smith Downtown Chapel, 925 S. 27th St. Funeral Mass 10 a.m., Sat., Nov. 13th at Mary Queen of Peace Parish, 3411 3rd Ave S. (13)

Smith Laurel

No Services Planned