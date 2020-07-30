Paid notices
Smith West

KANESKI — Paula Rae, 75, Billings. Funeral Mass 11 a.m. Thurs. July 30, At St. Pius X Catholic Church  18th St. W. and Broadwater Ave. (30)

SCHOTTLAENDER — Richard Carl "Dick", 87, Billings. Memorial service 11 a.m. Wed., Aug. 5,  at Faith Evangelical Church, 3145 Sweetwater Dr.  (31)

Smith Downtown

TYLER — Donald, 69, of Billings. Funeral Mass 10 a.m., Friday, at Mary Queen of Peace.  Military honors at 12 noon at Yellowstone National Cemetery. (31)

ESTILL — Larry D., 62, Billings.  Visitation 1-6:00 followed by Rosary and Vigil at 7:00 on July 30 at Smith Downtown, 925 S. 27th Street.  Funeral Mass 10:00 on Friday, July 31 at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Laurel.  Committal at Holy Cross Cemetery. (31)

PERKINS — Paul E., 70, of Billings.  Memorial service 1 p.m. Friday, July 31 at Fellowship Baptist Church, 430 Westgate Dr., with interment of the urn at Joliet Cemetery. (31)

Smith Laurel

No services planned

Smith-Olcott Chapel

No services planned 

Smith Columbus Chapel

 No services planned

Dahl Funeral

REED — Elma L., 81, of Billings. Graveside service 2 p.m. Thursday, Fairview Cemetery, Hardin. (30) 

ANDERSEN — Dan, 49, of Billings. Cremation. A celebration of life will be held at 12 Noon Saturday, August 1, at Terry Park, located at 5th Street West and Terry Ave. (31)

Michelotti-Sawyers

AGNEW — Marlene Ann, 81. Funeral Mass 10 a.m. Thursday, St. Thomas the Apostle. (30)

ZUNDEL — LeeRoy, 85. Graveside service 10 a.m. Fri. at Yellowstone National Cemetery. (31)

McLEAN — Cathy L., 66. Memorial services 10 a.m. Friday, First Presbyterian Church. (31)

THIEL — Larry V., 80. Services 1 p.m. Thursday, Michelotti-Sawyers. (30)

Cremation and Funeral Gallery

No services planned

Heights Family Funeral Home

No services planned

Bullis-Mortuary

 No services planned

