Smith West

KANESKI — Paula Rae, 75, Billings. Funeral Mass 11 a.m. Thurs. July 30, At St. Pius X Catholic Church 18th St. W. and Broadwater Ave. (30)

SCHOTTLAENDER — Richard Carl "Dick", 87, Billings. Memorial service 11 a.m. Wed., Aug. 5, at Faith Evangelical Church, 3145 Sweetwater Dr. (31)

Smith Downtown

TYLER — Donald, 69, of Billings. Funeral Mass 10 a.m., Friday, at Mary Queen of Peace. Military honors at 12 noon at Yellowstone National Cemetery. (31)

ESTILL — Larry D., 62, Billings. Visitation 1-6:00 followed by Rosary and Vigil at 7:00 on July 30 at Smith Downtown, 925 S. 27th Street. Funeral Mass 10:00 on Friday, July 31 at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Laurel. Committal at Holy Cross Cemetery. (31)

PERKINS — Paul E., 70, of Billings. Memorial service 1 p.m. Friday, July 31 at Fellowship Baptist Church, 430 Westgate Dr., with interment of the urn at Joliet Cemetery. (31)

Smith Laurel

No services planned