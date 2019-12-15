Smith West
SOUTHWELL — Mary E., 72, of Billings. Arrangements are pending. (15)
ROSE — Donald R., 94, of Billings and formerly of Roundup. Cremation is planned. No services are scheduled. (15)
THOMPSON — Gregg M. age 66 of Billings died Dec. 11, 2019. No services are planned. (15)
REICHERT— Jerry, age 55, of Billings passed away Dec. 11, 2019. (15)
BALZER — Leo E., age 87, of Billings, died Dec. 12, 2019. Graveside services will be held Fri. Dec. 27, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Pleasantview Cemetery in Ballantine, MT. (15)
HEDGES — Alma, 88, Laurel. Visitation 12 p.m. Tuesday, December 17 at Smith Laurel Chapel; Rosary follows at 6 p.m. Funeral Mass Wednesday, December 18 at 11 a.m. St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Laurel. Committal with military honors at Yellowstone National Cemetery. (15)
LYNCH — Thomas A, 82, of Billings. Memorial Mass, 2 p.m., Tuesday, St. Bernard’s Catholic Church with a reception to immediately follow at The Red Door. (17)
HANSON — Braxton, infant son of Cody Hanson and Danielle Dye, of Billings. Gathering of family and friends, 11 a.m., Monday, Dahl Funeral Chapel. (16)
CASTRO — Felipe G., 84, of Billings. Visitation 1-5 p.m. Sunday, Dahl Funeral Chapel. (15)
BEAUMONT — Dennis D., 71, of Pryor. Visitation 10-5 Saturday, 1-5 p.m. Sunday. Rosary 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dahl Funeral Chapel. Funeral Service 11 a.m. Wednesday St. Dennis Catholic Church, Crow Agency. Burial Crow Agency Veteran’s Cemetery. (18)
IHDE — Raymond A., 94, of Billings. Funeral Service 10 a.m. Monday St. Pius X Church. Committal Lewistown City Cemetery. (16)
RADELLA — Frank Adam, 86. Memorial Mass 11 a.m. Tuesday, St. Pius X Church. (17)
OLSON — Betty Jean, 85. Visitation Thurs 4-7 p.m. at Michelotti-Sawyers. Funeral Fri. 11 a.m. at Mortuary. (20)
PYLMAN — Thomas, 45 of Billings. Cremation. Memorial Service 1 p.m., Mon., Dec. 16 at Heights Family Funeral Home. Burial at Yellowstone National Cemetery in the spring. (16)
HAYS — Eileen. Funeral service Monday Dec. 16 at 1 p.m. at the Bullis Funeral Chapel. Burial following in the Hardin Fairview Cemetery. (16)
