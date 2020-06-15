Smith West
RUFUS — Marjorie “Marge” Elizabeth, 95, Billings. Visitation 3-5 p.m. Monday, June 15 at Smith West Chapel. 304 34th St. West. Private Family service to be held at the chapel. (15)
Smith Downtown
ALLEN — Timothy Oren, 78, Roundup. Public visitation 6 to 8 p.m. Tues., June 16, at Smith Downtown Chapel, 925 S. 27th St. (16)
Smith Laurel
ZENTNER — Justin, 45, Billings. Service June 17 10 a.m. Smith Laurel Chapel. Burial at Bridger Mt. View Cemetery. No Viewing. Please visit smithfuneralchapels.com for obituary. (16)
Smith-Olcott Chapel
No services planned
Smith Columbus Chapel
No services planned
BROWN — Mary A., “Nacky”, of Billings. Cremation. No services planned at this time. (15)
PHILLIPS — Anita L., 81, of Ranchester, WY. Services will be held at a later date in Sheridan, WY. (16)
DOLLY — Robert “Bob” G., 73, of Billings. Visitation 5-8 p.m. Monday Dahl Funeral Chapel. Funeral Service 1 p.m. Tuesday Elks Club, 934 Lewis Ave. (16)
SCHAFF — Ignatius “Ned”, 85, of Lavina. Vigil Service 6:30 p.m. Tuesday Dahl Funeral Chapel Billings. Memorial Service 11 a.m. Wednesday St. Benedict Catholic Church, Roundup. Interment Lavina Cemetery. (17)
MUTCH — Martin and Nadine. Memorial service 1 p.m. Thursday, Grace UMC. For those unable to attend, service will be streamed at https://www.facebook.com/michelottisawyers. All are invited to a reception at 2 p.m. in the park shelter at Rose Park. (18)
No services planned
No services planned
No services planned
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.