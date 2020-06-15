Paid notices
Smith West

RUFUS — Marjorie “Marge” Elizabeth, 95, Billings. Visitation 3-5 p.m. Monday, June 15 at Smith West Chapel. 304 34th St. West. Private Family service to be held at the chapel. (15)

Smith Downtown

ALLEN — Timothy Oren, 78, Roundup. Public visitation 6 to 8 p.m. Tues., June 16, at Smith Downtown Chapel, 925 S. 27th St. (16)

Smith Laurel

ZENTNER — Justin, 45, Billings. Service June 17 10 a.m. Smith Laurel Chapel. Burial at Bridger Mt. View Cemetery. No Viewing. Please visit smithfuneralchapels.com for obituary. (16)

Smith-Olcott Chapel

No services planned

Smith Columbus Chapel

No services planned

Dahl Funeral

BROWN — Mary A., “Nacky”, of Billings. Cremation. No services planned at this time. (15)

PHILLIPS — Anita L., 81, of Ranchester, WY.  Services will be held at a later date in Sheridan, WY. (16)

DOLLY — Robert “Bob” G., 73, of Billings. Visitation 5-8 p.m. Monday Dahl Funeral Chapel. Funeral Service 1 p.m. Tuesday Elks Club, 934 Lewis Ave.   (16)

SCHAFF — Ignatius “Ned”, 85, of Lavina. Vigil Service 6:30 p.m. Tuesday Dahl Funeral Chapel Billings. Memorial Service 11 a.m. Wednesday St. Benedict Catholic Church, Roundup. Interment Lavina Cemetery. (17)

Michelotti-Sawyers

MUTCH — Martin and Nadine. Memorial service 1 p.m. Thursday, Grace UMC. For those unable to attend, service will be streamed at https://www.facebook.com/michelottisawyers. All are invited to a reception at 2 p.m. in the park shelter at Rose Park. (18)

Cremation and Funeral Gallery

No services planned

Heights Family Funeral Home

No services planned

Bullis-Mortuary

 No services planned

