Smith West
MILLER — Harry “Bill” W. 84, of Billings, passed Dec. 21, 2020. Memorial Services will be held on Thursday, April 14, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Smith West Chapel. Interment at Yellowstone National Cemetery. (13)
Smith Downtown
GOLDSBERRY — Robert, 77, Billings. Family graveside service at the Bridger Cemetery. www.smithfuneralchapels.com. (15)
BOMGARDNER — Richard L., 83, Billings. Graveside memorial to be held July 2, 2021 at Geraldine Cemetery. Cremation. (13)
Smith Laurel
No Services Planned
Smith-Olcott Chapel
No Services Planned
Smith Columbus Chapel
No Services Planned
HANLEY — Sister Kathleen, 78, of Billings, Formerly of Lewistown. Live-stream Memorial Mass April 15 at 12 on St. Patrick’s Co-Cathedral Facebook page. (15)
BATT — Lois Mae, 90. Cremation. Private burial, Holy Cross Cemetery. (13)
BARGAR — Larry, 71, of Billings, passed away April 7 at Billings Clinic. Cremation has taken place and services will be held at a later date. (13)
No Services Planned
No Services Planned
