Smith West

MILLER — Harry “Bill” W. 84, of Billings, passed Dec. 21, 2020. Memorial Services will be held on Thursday, April 14, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Smith West Chapel. Interment at Yellowstone National Cemetery. (13)

Smith Downtown

GOLDSBERRY — Robert, 77, Billings. Family graveside service at the Bridger Cemetery.  www.smithfuneralchapels.com. (15)

BOMGARDNER — Richard L., 83, Billings. Graveside memorial to be held July 2, 2021 at Geraldine Cemetery. Cremation. (13)

Smith Laurel

Smith-Olcott Chapel

Smith Columbus Chapel

Dahl Funeral

HANLEY — Sister Kathleen, 78, of Billings, Formerly of Lewistown. Live-stream Memorial Mass April 15 at 12 on St. Patrick’s Co-Cathedral Facebook page. (15)

Michelotti-Sawyers

BATT — Lois Mae, 90. Cremation. Private burial, Holy Cross Cemetery. (13)

Cremation and Funeral Gallery

BARGAR — Larry, 71, of Billings, passed away April 7 at Billings Clinic. Cremation has taken place and services will be held at a later date. (13)

Heights Family Funeral Home

Bullis-Mortuary

