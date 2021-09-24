Smith West

FITZHUGH — Rev. D. James, 91, Billings. Graveside service Sat., Oct 2, 10:30 a.m. at Mountview Cemetery followed by memorial service 12 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, 2800 4th Ave North. (25)

Smith Downtown

NAVE —Katherine L., 64, Billings. Visitation 2-6 p.m. on Thursday, September 23 at Smith Downtown Chapel. Funeral service at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, September 24 at Smith Downtown. Interment follows at Laurel City Cemetery. (24)

CRAWFORD — Randall Scott "Randy," 64, Park City. Memorial service 10:30 a.m. Sat., Sept. 25, at Columbus High School Gym. Reception to follow at Hensley Creek Hanger. (25)

HANSON — Selvin “Larry”, 68, of Billings, passed September 19, 2021. Funeral Services to be held on Monday, September 27, 2021 at 9:30 AM with viewing one hour prior all at Smith Downtown Chapel, 925 S. 27th Street. Burial to follow at Yellowstone National Cemetery. (24)

Smith Laurel