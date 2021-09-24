Smith West
FITZHUGH — Rev. D. James, 91, Billings. Graveside service Sat., Oct 2, 10:30 a.m. at Mountview Cemetery followed by memorial service 12 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, 2800 4th Ave North. (25)
Smith Downtown
NAVE —Katherine L., 64, Billings. Visitation 2-6 p.m. on Thursday, September 23 at Smith Downtown Chapel. Funeral service at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, September 24 at Smith Downtown. Interment follows at Laurel City Cemetery. (24)
CRAWFORD — Randall Scott "Randy," 64, Park City. Memorial service 10:30 a.m. Sat., Sept. 25, at Columbus High School Gym. Reception to follow at Hensley Creek Hanger. (25)
HANSON — Selvin “Larry”, 68, of Billings, passed September 19, 2021. Funeral Services to be held on Monday, September 27, 2021 at 9:30 AM with viewing one hour prior all at Smith Downtown Chapel, 925 S. 27th Street. Burial to follow at Yellowstone National Cemetery. (24)
Smith Laurel
HAMILTON — Ollie Rose, 83, Billings. Memorial Service will be 2 p.m., Fri, Sept 24 at All Nations Christian Church, Billings. (24)
Smith-Olcott Chapel
No Services Planned
Smith Columbus Chapel
GAUTHIER — Dennis W, 63, Columbus. Memorial Service will be 12 p.m., Sun, Sept 26 at the Columbus High School Gym. For full obituary visit www.smithfuneralchapels.com. (25)
WALKER — Eileen J., 93, of Billings. Cremation. Memorial service 10 a.m. Friday, September 24, at Dahl Funeral Chapel, located at 10 Yellowstone Avenue. Burial of the urn to follow at Yellowstone Valley Memorial Park. (24)
McMANUS — Rosemary, 96, of Billings- Rosary 6 p.m., Sept. 27 at Dahl Funeral Chapel. Funeral Service Sept. 28 at 11 a.m. at Mary Queen of Peace, interment at Holy Cross. (28)
ENGER — Eric. Memorial Service 11 a.m. Friday Faith Chapel (24)
McQUILLAN — James "Jimmy", 85, of Billings. Cremation. Celebration of life 12 - 4 p.m. Saturday, September 25, at the Zimmerman Center located at Pioneer Park. (25)
LOGAN — Maria, 61, of Billings. Cremation. A celebration of life is planned. (27)
LECHNER — Theodore Vincent, “Ted”, 83. Funeral Mass 10 a.m. Friday, St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church. (24)
McNAIR — Margaret B., 92. Funeral Mass 11 a.m. Friday, St. Pius X Church. (24)
HAAGENSON — Larry, 63, of Billings. Family services pending. (24)
No Services Planned
No Services Planned
