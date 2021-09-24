 Skip to main content
Smith West

FITZHUGH — Rev. D. James, 91, Billings. Graveside service Sat., Oct 2, 10:30 a.m. at Mountview Cemetery followed by memorial service 12 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, 2800 4th Ave North. (25)

Smith Downtown

NAVE —Katherine L., 64, Billings.  Visitation 2-6 p.m. on Thursday, September 23 at Smith Downtown Chapel.  Funeral service at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, September 24 at Smith Downtown.  Interment follows at Laurel City Cemetery. (24)

CRAWFORD — Randall Scott "Randy," 64, Park City. Memorial service 10:30 a.m. Sat., Sept. 25, at Columbus High School Gym. Reception to follow at Hensley Creek Hanger. (25)

HANSON — Selvin “Larry”, 68, of Billings, passed September 19, 2021. Funeral Services to be held on Monday, September 27, 2021 at 9:30 AM with viewing one hour prior all at Smith Downtown Chapel, 925 S. 27th Street. Burial to follow at  Yellowstone National Cemetery. (24)

Smith Laurel

HAMILTON — Ollie Rose, 83, Billings. Memorial Service will be 2 p.m., Fri, Sept 24 at All Nations Christian Church, Billings. (24)

Smith-Olcott Chapel

No Services Planned

Smith Columbus Chapel

GAUTHIER — Dennis W, 63, Columbus. Memorial Service will be 12 p.m., Sun, Sept 26 at the Columbus High School Gym. For full obituary visit    www.smithfuneralchapels.com. (25)

Dahl Funeral

WALKER — Eileen J., 93, of Billings. Cremation. Memorial service 10 a.m. Friday, September 24, at Dahl Funeral Chapel, located at 10 Yellowstone Avenue. Burial of the urn to follow at Yellowstone Valley Memorial Park. (24)

McMANUS — Rosemary, 96, of Billings- Rosary 6 p.m., Sept. 27 at Dahl Funeral Chapel. Funeral Service Sept. 28 at 11 a.m. at Mary Queen of Peace, interment at Holy Cross. (28)

ENGER — Eric. Memorial Service 11 a.m. Friday Faith Chapel (24)

McQUILLAN — James "Jimmy", 85, of Billings. Cremation. Celebration of life 12 - 4 p.m. Saturday, September 25, at the Zimmerman Center located at Pioneer Park. (25)

LOGAN — Maria, 61, of Billings. Cremation. A celebration of life is planned. (27)

Michelotti-Sawyers

LECHNER — Theodore Vincent, “Ted”, 83. Funeral Mass 10 a.m. Friday, St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church. (24)

McNAIR — Margaret B., 92. Funeral Mass 11 a.m. Friday, St. Pius X Church. (24)

Cremation and Funeral Gallery

HAAGENSON — Larry, 63, of Billings. Family services pending. (24)

Heights Family Funeral Home

No Services Planned

Bullis-Mortuary

 No Services Planned

