Smith West
Smith Downtown
AMAN — Patricia Ann, 64, Billings. A reception and remembrance will be held 1 p.m. Sat, Apr. 9, at the Al Bedoo Shrine. (9)
Smith Laurel
STEWART — GAY - 58, of Laurel. Celebration of Life 1 p.m., Sat., April 9 Eagles, 313 W Main St. in Laurel. (9)
Smith-Olcott Chapel
DAY Jr, — Carl Esper, 78, of Columbus. No services planned at this time. Full obit at www.smithfuneralchapels.com. (10)
Smith Columbus Chapel
CONDIE — Barbara, 88. Memorial service 11 a.m. Sat. at Billings Church of Christ. (9)
ZOOK — Crystal, 48. Memorial service 2:30 p.m. Mon at Hebrew Bible College. (11)
HILL — Diana S., 63. Celebration of life at a later date. (10)
