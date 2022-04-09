Smith West

No Services Planned

Smith Downtown

AMAN — Patricia Ann, 64, Billings. A reception and remembrance will be held 1 p.m. Sat, Apr. 9, at the Al Bedoo Shrine. (9)

Smith Laurel

STEWART — GAY - 58, of Laurel. Celebration of Life 1 p.m., Sat., April 9 Eagles, 313 W Main St. in Laurel. (9)

Smith-Olcott Chapel

DAY Jr, — Carl Esper, 78, of Columbus. No services planned at this time. Full obit at www.smithfuneralchapels.com. (10)

Smith Columbus Chapel

No Services Planned

No Services Planned

CONDIE — Barbara, 88. Memorial service 11 a.m. Sat. at Billings Church of Christ. (9)

ZOOK — Crystal, 48. Memorial service 2:30 p.m. Mon at Hebrew Bible College. (11)

HILL — Diana S., 63. Celebration of life at a later date. (10)

No Services Planned

No Services Planned

No Services Planned