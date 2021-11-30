 Skip to main content
Smith West

CLARK — Florence Lillian, 101, Billings. Vigil service 7 p.m., Mon., Nov. 29th at Smith West Chapel, 304 34th St. W. Funeral Mass 10 a.m. Tues. at St. Thomas at Apostle Catholic Church, 2055 Woody Dr. Rite of Committal Mountview Cemetery. (30)

TATE — Virginia “Ginger” M. 81, of Billings, passed November 23, 2021. A Mass will be held on Thursday, December 2, 2021 at 11 a.m. at St. Pius X. (30)

Smith Downtown

NASH — Floyd Vernon "Vern," 75, Shepherd. Funeral service 10:30 a.m. Wed., Dec. 1, at Faith Chapel, use Broadwater entrance. Casket is closed. Interment Mountview Cemetery at 2:00 p.m. (1)

Smith Laurel

RIDDLE — Larry Clell, 80, Laurel. Graveside Service 1 p.m., Wed, Dec 01 at Laurel City Cemetery. (1)

Smith-Olcott Chapel

No Services Planned

Smith Columbus Chapel

No Services Planned

Dahl Funeral

GEORGAS —Georgia (Mavrakis), 76 of Denver. Friday December 7 viewing from 9:30 - 10:30 a.m. at Dahl Funeral Chapel. Graveside service at 11 a.m. at Mountview Cemetery. Reception to follow at Dahl Funeral Chapel. (2) 

SHERMAN — Arthur, “Dale” 87, of Billings. Funeral Services pending at St. Thomas the Apostle Church. (1)

Michelotti-Sawyers

STROBEL — Dorothy. Services 1 p.m. Saturday, Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary. (4)

LINDE — Carol, 82. Service arrangements pending. (3)

Cremation and Funeral Gallery

No Services Planned

Heights Family Funeral Home

No Services Planned

Bullis-Mortuary

No Services Planned

