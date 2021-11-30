Smith West

CLARK — Florence Lillian, 101, Billings. Vigil service 7 p.m., Mon., Nov. 29th at Smith West Chapel, 304 34th St. W. Funeral Mass 10 a.m. Tues. at St. Thomas at Apostle Catholic Church, 2055 Woody Dr. Rite of Committal Mountview Cemetery. (30)

TATE — Virginia “Ginger” M. 81, of Billings, passed November 23, 2021. A Mass will be held on Thursday, December 2, 2021 at 11 a.m. at St. Pius X. (30)

Smith Downtown

NASH — Floyd Vernon "Vern," 75, Shepherd. Funeral service 10:30 a.m. Wed., Dec. 1, at Faith Chapel, use Broadwater entrance. Casket is closed. Interment Mountview Cemetery at 2:00 p.m. (1)

Smith Laurel

RIDDLE — Larry Clell, 80, Laurel. Graveside Service 1 p.m., Wed, Dec 01 at Laurel City Cemetery. (1)

Smith-Olcott Chapel

No Services Planned

Smith Columbus Chapel

No Services Planned