Smith West
CLARK — Florence Lillian, 101, Billings. Vigil service 7 p.m., Mon., Nov. 29th at Smith West Chapel, 304 34th St. W. Funeral Mass 10 a.m. Tues. at St. Thomas at Apostle Catholic Church, 2055 Woody Dr. Rite of Committal Mountview Cemetery. (30)
TATE — Virginia “Ginger” M. 81, of Billings, passed November 23, 2021. A Mass will be held on Thursday, December 2, 2021 at 11 a.m. at St. Pius X. (30)
Smith Downtown
NASH — Floyd Vernon "Vern," 75, Shepherd. Funeral service 10:30 a.m. Wed., Dec. 1, at Faith Chapel, use Broadwater entrance. Casket is closed. Interment Mountview Cemetery at 2:00 p.m. (1)
Smith Laurel
RIDDLE — Larry Clell, 80, Laurel. Graveside Service 1 p.m., Wed, Dec 01 at Laurel City Cemetery. (1)
Smith-Olcott Chapel
No Services Planned
Smith Columbus Chapel
No Services Planned
GEORGAS —Georgia (Mavrakis), 76 of Denver. Friday December 7 viewing from 9:30 - 10:30 a.m. at Dahl Funeral Chapel. Graveside service at 11 a.m. at Mountview Cemetery. Reception to follow at Dahl Funeral Chapel. (2)
SHERMAN — Arthur, “Dale” 87, of Billings. Funeral Services pending at St. Thomas the Apostle Church. (1)
STROBEL — Dorothy. Services 1 p.m. Saturday, Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary. (4)
LINDE — Carol, 82. Service arrangements pending. (3)
No Services Planned
No Services Planned
No Services Planned
