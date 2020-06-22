Paid notices
Smith West

NELSON — Elena Nicole, 17, Billings. Memorial Service 1 p.m. Tues, June 23, at Smith West Chapel, 304 34th St West. (23)

Smith Downtown

SPENCER — Paul J., 62, of Billings.  Graveside rites 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 23 at Yellowstone National Cemetery.  Full obituary at smithfuneralchapels.com.  (23)

Smith Laurel

Smith-Olcott Chapel

Smith Columbus Chapel

Dahl Funeral

CRAIG — Charles “Buck” Carlyle 77, of Bearcreek, MT.  Funeral Service 1:30 p.m. Monday Beartooth Mountain Baptist Church, Red Lodge. (22)

GUSTAFSON — Leon Gerald, 36, of Billings, MT. Private family services will be held at a later date. (22)

Michelotti-Sawyers

BALL — Court E., 77. Services 11 a.m. Tuesday, Faith Chapel. (23)

Cremation and Funeral Gallery

Heights Family Funeral Home

Bullis-Mortuary

