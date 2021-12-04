No Services Planned

GEORGAS — Georgia (Mavrakis). Viewing 12/7 10 – 11 a.m. Dahl Funeral Chapel. Graveside 12/7 11 a.m. Mountview Cemetery. Reception to follow Dahl Funeral Chapel. (7)

NOONKESTER — Tucker, 35, of Shepherd. Services will be at St. Bernard’s: vigil Tues. Dec. 7 at 6 p.m., funeral service, Wed. Dec. 8 at 10 a.m. Reception will follow, burial at Red Lodge Cemetery at 3:30 p.m. (8)

SHERMAN — Arthur, “Dale”, 87, of Billings. Vigil Dec. 6, 6 p.m., at Dahl Funeral Chapel. Funeral Mass Tues. Dec. 7, 10 am, St. Thomas the Apostle Church. Reception following at Knights of Columbus, burial at Yellowstone National Cemetery. (7)

FLAT LIP — Jerry, Sr. Visitation Sat. 5-8 p.m., Sun 12-8 p.m., Rosary Sun. 4 p.m. Dahl Funeral Chapel. Funeral Mon 11 a.m. St. Charles Parish. (6)

STROBEL — Dorothy. Services 1 p.m. Saturday, Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary. (4)

MILLER — Ellen L., 74. Private burial on Monday. (4)

