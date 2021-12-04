 Skip to main content
Smith West

JOHNSTON — James R. "JR", 81, of Billings, passed November 24, 2021. Visitation Friday, December 3, from 5-8 p.m. at Smith West Chapel, 304 34th St. W. Funeral 11 a.m. Saturday, December 4 at King of Glory Lutheran Church, 4125 Grand Ave. Burial at Mountview Cemetery. (4)

Smith Downtown

NIELSEN — Marilyn Marie, 75, Billings. No service planned. (5) 

Smith Laurel

NOBLE — Stephanie Loche, 71, Laurel. Memorial Service will be 10 a.m., Sat, Dec 4 at the United Methodist Church in Laurel. Inurnment in Laurel City Cemetery. For full obituary visit   www.smithfuneralchapels.com. (4) 

Smith-Olcott Chapel

Smith Columbus Chapel

Dahl Funeral

GEORGAS — Georgia (Mavrakis). Viewing 12/7 10 – 11 a.m. Dahl Funeral Chapel. Graveside 12/7 11 a.m. Mountview Cemetery. Reception to follow Dahl Funeral Chapel. (7)

NOONKESTER — Tucker, 35, of Shepherd. Services will be at St. Bernard’s: vigil Tues. Dec. 7 at 6 p.m., funeral service, Wed. Dec. 8 at 10 a.m. Reception will follow, burial at Red Lodge Cemetery at 3:30 p.m. (8)

SHERMAN — Arthur, “Dale”, 87, of Billings. Vigil Dec. 6, 6 p.m., at Dahl Funeral Chapel. Funeral Mass Tues. Dec. 7, 10 am, St. Thomas the Apostle Church. Reception following at Knights of Columbus, burial at Yellowstone National Cemetery. (7)

FLAT LIP — Jerry, Sr. Visitation Sat. 5-8 p.m., Sun 12-8 p.m., Rosary Sun. 4 p.m. Dahl Funeral Chapel. Funeral Mon 11 a.m. St. Charles Parish. (6)

Michelotti-Sawyers

STROBEL — Dorothy. Services 1 p.m. Saturday, Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary. (4)

MILLER — Ellen L., 74. Private burial on Monday. (4)

Cremation and Funeral Gallery

Heights Family Funeral Home

PETERSON — Edward, 87, of Billings. Arrangements pending. (4)

Bullis-Mortuary

