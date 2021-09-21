Smith West

No Services Planned

Smith Downtown

NAVE —Katherine L., 64, Billings. Visitation 2-6 p.m. on Thursday, September 23 at Smith Downtown Chapel. Funeral service at 11 a.m. on Friday, September 24 at Smith Downtown. Interment follows at Laurel City Cemetery. (24)

CELLAN — John, 69, Huntley. Memorial service 1:00 p.m. Thurs., Sept. 23, at Valley Baptist Church, 8th No. St., Huntley. Inurnment at Huntley Cemetery. (23)

Smith Laurel

No Services Planned

Smith-Olcott Chapel

No Services Planned

Smith Columbus Chapel

No Services Planned

WALKER — Eileen J., 93, of Billings. Cremation. Memorial service 10 a.m. Friday, September 24, at Dahl Funeral Chapel, located at 10 Yellowstone Avenue. Burial of the urn to follow at Yellowstone Valley Memorial Park. (24)