Smith West
No Services Planned
Smith Downtown
NAVE —Katherine L., 64, Billings. Visitation 2-6 p.m. on Thursday, September 23 at Smith Downtown Chapel. Funeral service at 11 a.m. on Friday, September 24 at Smith Downtown. Interment follows at Laurel City Cemetery. (24)
CELLAN — John, 69, Huntley. Memorial service 1:00 p.m. Thurs., Sept. 23, at Valley Baptist Church, 8th No. St., Huntley. Inurnment at Huntley Cemetery. (23)
Smith Laurel
No Services Planned
Smith-Olcott Chapel
No Services Planned
Smith Columbus Chapel
No Services Planned
WALKER — Eileen J., 93, of Billings. Cremation. Memorial service 10 a.m. Friday, September 24, at Dahl Funeral Chapel, located at 10 Yellowstone Avenue. Burial of the urn to follow at Yellowstone Valley Memorial Park. (24)
WILSON — Dave, 83. Celebration of life 11 a.m. Tue at Faith Chapel. (21)
LECHNER — Theodore Vincent, “Ted”, 83. Funeral Mass 10 a.m. Friday, St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church. (24)
McNAIR — Margaret B., 92. Funeral Mass 11 a.m. Friday, St. Pius X Church. (24)
No Services Planned
No Services Planned
No Services Planned
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.