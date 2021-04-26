 Skip to main content
Smith West

No Services Planned 

Smith Downtown

No Services Planned 

Smith Laurel

No Services Planned

Smith-Olcott Chapel

No Services Planned

Smith Columbus Chapel

No Services Planned 

Dahl Funeral

COLE — Norris, 84, of Billings, viewing Sunday April 25, 3-5 p.m. at Dahl Funeral Chapel, 10 Yellowstone Ave. Service, Monday April 26, 10 a.m. at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church, 2055 Woody Drive. Burial at Memorial Vale Cemetery, Hysham, MT (26).

Michelotti-Sawyers

No Services Planned 

Cremation and Funeral Gallery

No Services Planned 

Heights Family Funeral Home

No Services Planned 

Bullis-Mortuary

 No Services Planned

