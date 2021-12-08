Smith West
SMITH — Leon Dean, 95, Billings. Private graveside service is planned. (9)
LICH — Shirley A., 82, of Billings, passed November 24, 2021. Services to be held on Friday, December 10, 2021 at 1 p.m. at Smith West Chapel, 304, 34th St. W. (8)
TUOMI — Wilma L., 91, Billings. Service to be held at a later date. (10)
Smith Downtown
KENAT — David P. “Dave” Sr., 76, of Billings, passed November 30, 2021. Services Friday, December 10, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Smith Downtown Chapel, 925 S. 27th St. (9)
DAVIS Jr. — Robert Euguene “Bob”, 62, Shepherd. Visitation 4-6 p.m. Thurs, Dec 9, at Smith Downtown Chapel, 925 S 27th St. Memorial service 11:00 a.m. Monday, Dec. 13, at the chapel. (13)
GRANT — Beatrice S. “Sharon” 78, of Billings, passed November 29, 2021. Memorial Service Friday, December 10, 2021 at 3 p.m. at Smith Downtown Chapel, 925 S. 27th St. (8)
Smith Laurel
No Services Planned
Smith-Olcott Chapel
D'AMBROSIO — Donald P. 63 of Billings. Memorial service on Dec. 9, 2021 at 11 a.m. at All Nation Christian Church with interment at Sunset Memorial Gardens at 1:00 p.m. Full obit at www.smithfuneralchapels.com. (8)
Smith Columbus Chapel
No Services Planned
NOONKESTER — Tucker, 35, of Shepherd. Services will be at St. Bernard’s: vigil Tues 12/7 at 6 p.m., funeral service, Wed 12/8 at 10:30 a.m. Reception will follow, burial at Red Lodge Cemetery at 3:30 pm. (8)
HABLUTZEL — Kale, 47, of Billings. Celebration of life, Thursday 12/9 at 11 a.m. at Faith Chapel. (9)
OUZTS — Joseph, 81, of Billings. A celebration of life is planned Friday, 12/17, at 1 p.m. at Dahl Funeral Chapel. (10)
FISHER — Francis. Memorial Service Thurs 12:30 p.m. Dahl Funeral Chapel. (9)
BARNARD — Leonard, 88. Funeral 11 a.m. Fri at Michelotti-Sawyers. Burial 1pm Fri in Pleasantview Cemetery, Ballantine. (10)
JONES — Gregory, 63. Memorial service 11 a.m. Sat at Michelotti-Sawyers. (11)
HEINZ — Isabel (Scherr), 93. Funeral Mass 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 17th. St. Thomas Catholic Church. (9)
WIGGINS — Shirley, 96, of Billings. Cremation has taken place and no services are planned. Please visit www.cfgbillings.com to read a full obituary (8)
MARTIN — Clarice “Bitsy” Davis, 77, of Billings, died Friday, November 19, 2021. Cremation has taken place. Memorial services will be held at a later time. For a more detailed obituary or to send condolences and memorials, visit www.cfgbillings.com (8)
PETERSON — Edward, 87, of Billings. Memorial Service Wed., Dec. 8, 11 a.m., Heights Family Funeral Home. Visit heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com to read a full obituary and leave condolences (8)
DOLEZAL — Charlotte, 61, of Billings. Memorial Mass Fri., Dec. 10, 11 a.m., St. Bernards Catholic Church, reception immediately following at Heights Family Funeral Home. Please visit heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com to read a full obituary and leave condolences. (10)
REED — Rose, funeral mass will be Fri. at 10 a.m. at St. Dennis Catholic Church. Burial will follow at the Hardin Fairview Cemetery. A rosary will be recited Thurs. at 3 p.m. at the Bullis Funeral Chapel. (8)
