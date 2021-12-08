No Services Planned

Smith-Olcott Chapel

D'AMBROSIO — Donald P. 63 of Billings. Memorial service on Dec. 9, 2021 at 11 a.m. at All Nation Christian Church with interment at Sunset Memorial Gardens at 1:00 p.m. Full obit at www.smithfuneralchapels.com. (8)

Smith Columbus Chapel

No Services Planned

NOONKESTER — Tucker, 35, of Shepherd. Services will be at St. Bernard’s: vigil Tues 12/7 at 6 p.m., funeral service, Wed 12/8 at 10:30 a.m. Reception will follow, burial at Red Lodge Cemetery at 3:30 pm. (8)

HABLUTZEL — Kale, 47, of Billings. Celebration of life, Thursday 12/9 at 11 a.m. at Faith Chapel. (9)