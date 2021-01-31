Smith West
MASCARENA — Stan, 64, Billings. Memorial Service 11 a.m. Friday, February 5 at Smith Downtown Chapel, 925 S. 27th St. (5)
VANDALL Jr. — Richard M. “Rick”, 56, of Pryor, passed January 27, 2021. Visitation will be held on Monday, February 1, 2021 from 9 a.m.–5 p.m. with Funeral Service on Tuesday, February 2, 2021 at 2 p.m. all at Smith Funeral Chapel Downtown, 925 S. 27th Street. Burial at Sunset Memorial Gardens. www.smithfuneralchapels.com. (31)
WILEY — Bette, 90, Laurel. Visitation Monday, Feb. 1 from 2-6 p.m. at Smith Laurel Chapel. Graveside 12 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 2 at Laurel City Cemetery. www.smithfuneralchapels. (2)
HERAUF — Van Henry, 52, of Billings. Memorial service Saturday, January 30, at 2 p.m. at Dahl Funeral Chapel (1)
MERTEN — Mary, 82, of Billings. Cremation has taken place, and services will be held at a later date. Please visit www.cfgbillings.com to read a full obituary or leave condolences for the family. (31)
