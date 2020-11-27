Smith West
HERNANDEZ Jr. — Pedro Rubio, 79, Billings.Family Service 1 p.m. Friday Nov. 27th, at the Yellowstone National Cemetery.Service will be streamed live on Facebook at Pedro Hernandez Memorial Page. (27)
HOFFERBER — Wayne Leroy, 82, died Nov. 22, funeral service will be Thursday, December 3 at 11 a.m. at Smith Downtown Chapel. Interment follows at Pleasantview Cemetery. (27)
FOX — John William, 80, died November 25, 2020. No services are planned at this time. (27)
HERAUF — Alvina, 70, of Billings. Memorial Service pending St. Pius X Catholic Church. (1)
BENNETT — Sylvia, 77, of Billings. Memorial Service pending at later date. (1)
OSTWALT — Traci, 54, of Billings. Visitation, 5-8 p.m., Fri., Nov. 27; private family funeral 11 a.m., Sat., Nov. 28, both at Heights Family Funeral Home. View livestream of service and leave condolences online at www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com/obituaries (28)
CAMDEN — David, graveside service Fri. at 11 a.m. at the Fairview Cemetery. (27)
