HERNANDEZ Jr. — Pedro Rubio, 79, Billings.Family Service 1 p.m. Friday Nov. 27th, at the Yellowstone National Cemetery.Service will be streamed live on Facebook at Pedro Hernandez Memorial Page. (27)

HOFFERBER — Wayne Leroy, 82, died Nov. 22, funeral service will be Thursday, December 3 at 11 a.m. at Smith Downtown Chapel. Interment follows at Pleasantview Cemetery. (27)

FOX — John William, 80, died November 25, 2020. No services are planned at this time. (27)

HERAUF — Alvina, 70, of Billings. Memorial Service pending St. Pius X Catholic Church. (1)