Smith West
ALBRECHT — Corwin, 85, Billings. Memorial service 1 pm Sat., March 14, at Faith Chapel, Broadwater entrance. (5)
KUNTZ — Ann M., 95, Billings. Vigil at 6:00 p.m. on Friday, March 6 at Smith West Chapel, 304 34th Street W. Funeral service 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 7 at Smith West. Interment Terrace Gardens and reception follows. (7)
Smith Downtown
WILKINS — Bill, 86, of Billings. Funeral service 11 a.m., Friday, March 6 at Emmanuel Baptist Church. Interment with Military Honors at 2 p.m. Friday at Yellowstone National Cemetery. (6)
PINNICK — Betty J., 96, of Billings. Funeral service 10 a.m., Thursday, March 5 at Hope Center, 425 S. 28th St. Interment at 2 p.m. on Thursday at the Yellowstone National Cemetery. (5)
HOYER — Charleen Marie, 74, Billings formerly of Gilford, MT. Memorial service 11:00 a.m. Mon., Mar. 9, at Smith Downtown Chapel, 925 So. 27th St. (9)
SMITH — Esther, 74, of Billings. Celebration of Life 2 p.m. Saturday, March 7 at the Moose Lodge, 131 Calhoun Ln. (7)
HENDERSON — Betty A. age 81 of Billings passed away Feb. 29, 2020. Viewing Fri. Feb. 6, 5-7 pm and Smith Downtown Funeral Chapel. Funeral Sat. Feb. 7, 3 pm at Smith West Funeral Chapel. Burial at Terrace Gardens Cemetery. (4)
STEWART — Jasmine, 43, Billings. Memorial service arrangements pending. (6)
Smith Laurel
KOSKI — Carl, 90, Laurel. Memorial service 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at Laurel United Methodist Church. Reception follows. Private interment Roberts. Cremation. (7)
Smith-Olcott Chapel
GAINER — Mary Louise, 94 of Red Lodge. Services Pending (4)
SCHARNOWSKE — Nancy Jean, 72 of Billings. Service at Smith-Olcott Funeral Chapel in Red Lodge. March 5, 2020 at 11 am with private family interment at Red Lodge Cemetery. Reception to follow immediately after service at Red Lodge Pizza Co back room. (4)
Smith Columbus Chapel
ODERMAN — John, 68, Columbus. Private family arrangements. (6)
CUSTER — Oliver “Ron”, 75, of Billings. Memorial Service 2 p.m., Saturday, March 7 First United Methodist Church. (7)
OLSON — Oscar, 90, of Billings. Memorial Service 11 am Thursday American Lutheran Church. (5)
MAJERUS – Elizabeth “Betty”, 93, of Billings. Visitation 3-5 pm Wednesday Dahl Chapel. Vigil 6 pm Thursday, Funeral Mass 11 am Friday, BOTH at St. Bernard’s Catholic Church. Committal 1 pm Saturday Calvary Cemetery, Havre. (7)
REED – Judith “Judy”, 77, of Phoenix, AZ. Memorial Service 1 pm Friday Dahl Funeral Chapel. Interment Mountview Cemetery. (6)
VAN LUCHENE — Curtis, 57. Visitation 4-7 p.m. Thurs. March 5 at Michelotti-Sawyers. Funeral 11 a.m. Fri. March 6 at St. Pius X Catholic Church. (6)
COLLETT — Lonna R., 77. Visitation 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Michelotti-Sawyers. Services 1 p.m. Friday, Michelotti-Sawyers. (6)
COOK — Irene, 92. Services 11 a.m. Monday, Pilgrim Congregational Church. (9)
GIESICK — Martha, 86, of Billings. Celebration of Life 11am Thursday at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church. For a full obituary, please visit www.cfgbillings.com (5)
HARTMAN M.D. — Allen P. , 89, of Billings. Memorial Service 1pm Saturday at American Lutheran Church. (7)
No services planned
LAFORGE — Tahlia, funeral service Wednesday Mar. 4th at 10 AM at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Hardin. Burial following in the Hardin Fairview Cemetery. (5)
WIECHMAN — Neal, memorial service Saturday Mar. 7th at 1:30 PM at the Bullis Funeral Chapel in Hardin. (8)
REDDING — Donald, memorial service Saturday Mar. 7th at 11AM at the First Congregational church in Hardin. Burial with Military Honors following in the Fairview Cemetery (8)
