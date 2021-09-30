Smith West
FITZHUGH — Rev. D. James, 91, Billings. Graveside service Sat., Oct 2, 10:30 a.m., at Mountview Cemetery, followed by memorial service 12 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, 2800 Fourth Ave N. (2)
FAUST — Ronald F., 89, Billings. Memorial Service 2:00 p.m. Sat. Nov. 6 at Smith West Chapel, 304 34th Street West. (2)
Smith Downtown
KERN — Rubert W. 77, of Pryor, passed September 20, 2021, services will be held on Thursday, September 30, 2021 at 2 p.m. with viewing one hour prior at Smith Downtown Funeral Chapel, 925 S. 27th Street. Live streaming available on the Smith Funeral Chapels Facebook page. Visit www.smithfuneralchapels.com to read full obituary. (30)
PAINTER — Kenneth E.C. III, 49, Billings. Memorial service at 10 a.m. on Friday, October 1 at Smith Downtown Chapel, 925 S. 27th St. Interment with full military honors follows at Yellowstone National Cemetery at 12 p.m. Cremation. (1)
FREITAG — Gerald “Jerry”, 84, of Roy, UT formerly of Billings, passed September 22, 2021. Services will be held on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at 12 p.m. at Mount Olive Lutheran Church, 2336 Saint Johns Ave. Burial to follow at Mountview Cemetery. (1)
Smith Laurel
HULL — Arlene Lavern, 99, Joliet. No services planned at this time. (30)
Smith-Olcott Chapel
No Services Planned
Smith Columbus Chapel
No Services Planned
LIETAERT — Robert, 73, of Billings. Services will be planned at a later date (3)
WAYLANDER — Marlin, 91. Graveside service 2 p.m. Fri at Yellowstone National Cemetery. Memorial service 11 a.m. Sat at American Lutheran Church. (2)
GILLILAND — Kathy, 51. Memorial service 10 a.m. Sat at Michelotti-Sawyers. (2)
BERNHARDT — Roger E., 66. Services 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 5, St. Pius X. (5)
POWELL — Neil, 62. Memorial service 11 a.m. Friday, Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary. (1)
MITZEL — Michael, 43. Memorial service 2 p.m. Saturday, Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary. (2)
SAPP — Harold, 93 of Billings. Graveside service 1 p.m. Thursday at Yellowstone National Cemetery. Please visit www.cfgbillings.com to leave condolences and read a full obituary. (30)
ROBINSON — Laurie, 70, Billings. Memorial Service Sat., Oct. 2, 1 p.m., Heights Family Funeral Home. Social distancing and MASKS are required to attend. For full obituary or to leave condolences, go to www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com/obituaries. (2)
TALMAGE — Eleanor, graveside services with military honors Sat. at 11 a.m. at the Joliet Cemetery. (30)
LAFORGE — Champ, funeral services Fri. at 11 a.m. at Multi-Purpose Building in Crow Agency. Burial Garryowen Cemetery. (30)
