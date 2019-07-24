{{featured_button_text}}
Smith Funeral Chapel Header

Smith West

GARZA — Kyle, 18, Billings.  Visitation on Friday, July 26, from 1-7 p.m. at Smith West Chapel, 304 34th St. West.  Funeral service on Saturday, July 27, at 11 a.m. at Smith West Chapel.  Interment date & time TBD in Sidney. (25)

STAUBER — Ed, 86, Billings. Memorial service to be held at a later date. (26)

Smith Downtown

GLASGOW —  Mae L., 87, of Billings.  Memorial service 1 p.m. Wednesday, July 24, at Atonement Lutheran Church, 1290 Sierra Granda Blvd.  Interment of urn at 4 p.m. at Terrace Gardens Cemetery. (24)

STYGER — Sarah M., 95, Billings.  Visitation 1-4:00 p.m. at Smith Downtown, 925 S. 27th Street, on Thursday, July 25.  Funeral service followed by reception at 10:30 a.m. at Parkhill Assembly of God, 1707 Parkhill, on Friday, July 26.  Interment with military honors follows at 2 p.m. at Pleasantview Cemetery in Ballantine. (25)

THORMAHLEN — William "Bill", 84, Bridger. Memorial service 1 p.m. Thurs., July 25, at Smith Downtown Chapel, 925 S. 27th St. Billings. A reception to follow. (25)

RHOUAULT — Pierre, 50, Billings.  Arrangements pending. (24)

BENNETT — Timothy, 65, Billings.  Arrangements pending. (24)

EYRE — Mildred Clarice, 109, Roundup formerly of Billings. Visitation 4 to 6 p.m. Fri., July 26, at Smith Downtown Chapel, 925 So. 27th St. Graveside service 2 p.m. Sat. July 27, at Mountview Cemetery, 1704 Central Ave. (27)

Smith Laurel 

WALLER — Clarice Ione, 93, Laurel. Visitation 2 to 9 pm Tues. at Smith Funeral Chapel Laurel. Funeral service 2 p.m. Wed., July 24, at Our Savior Lutheran Church, 707 West 3rd St Laurel. Interment Laurel Cemetery. (24)

KRAFT — Robert E., 76, Laurel.  Visitation from 4-7 pm on Tuesday, July 30 at the Smith Laurel Chapel, 315 E. 3rd Street.  Funeral service at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, July 31, at First Congregational Church in Laurel.  Interment follows at Laurel City Cemetery.  Reception at church after graveside. (31)

Smith-Olcott Chapel

No services planned

Smith Columbus

No services planned

Dahl Funeral

STEFFAN  —  Jane, 88, of Billings. Memorial service and interment in Rockvale Cemetery at a later date. (24)

Michelotti-Sawyers

BRILZ — Allan, 70 of Billings. Cremation. Service, 11 a.m., Thurs., July 25, at Michelotti-Sawyers. Open House, 12-3 p.m., Hilands Golf Club. (25)

Cremation and Funeral Gallery

No services planned

Heights Family Funeral Home

 No services planned

Bullis-Mortuary

NAYEMATSU — Kay, graveside service July 26, 2019, at 11 a.m. Hardin Fairview Cemetery. (26)

