 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Paid notices
0 entries
Paid noticesPaid notices

Paid notices

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Smith West

No services planned

Smith Downtown

MCGARRY — Juanita ‘Tyke’ F. Swank, 91, Billings. Graveside service 1 p.m. Monday December 21, at Mountview Cemetery. Family will greet friends 3-6 p.m. Sunday at Smith Downtown Chapel, 925 S. 27th St. Please view full obituary on our website. smithfuneralchapels.com. (21)

WINKLER — Thomas Alan ‘Tom’, 60, Billings.  Funeral Service pending. (22)

Smith Laurel

No services planned

Smith-Olcott Chapel

No services planned

Smith Columbus Chapel

Dahl Funeral

GOOD LUCK — Everdean, 48, of Lodge Grass.  Funeral Service 11 a.m. Sat. Crow Revival Center, Crow Agency. (19)

BRABEC — Gregory, 70, of Billings. Full obit at dahlfuneralchapel.com. (22)

Michelotti-Sawyers

HOPPER — Margaret, 97. Visitation 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Michelotti-Sawyers. Memorial services at a later date. (20) 

Cremation and Funeral Gallery

 No services planned

Heights Family Funeral Home

 No services planned

Bullis-Mortuary

No services planned

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News