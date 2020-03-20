Paid notices
0 entries
Paid noticesPaid notices

Paid notices

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Smith West

MADILL — William “Bill”, 83, Billings.  Private funeral service at Smith West Chapel, interment at Yellowstone National Cemetery. www.smithfuneralchapels.com. (20)

FAGAN — James Patrick " Pat", 84, Billings. Service to be held at a later date.

(22)

Smith Downtown 

SIEBERT— John, 88, Billings.  Memorial arrangements pending. Cremation. (20)

LOWE — Ruth “Connie”, 105, Billings.  Memorial arrangements being planned for spring/summer 2020.  Cremation. (20) 

MELUGIN — Joy, 38, Billings.  Joy passed away March 16 in Billings.  Memorial Mass and Committal arrangements pending for St. Pius X. (20)

HIGBEE — Betty I., 92, Billings.  Passed away March 16 in Billings.  Private family arrangements.  Cremation. (20)

BRICKMAN — Charles E. “Bud”, 96, of Billings.  Cremation planned.  Service at a later date. (22)

Smith Laurel

No services planned

Smith-Olcott Chapel

No services planned 

Smith Columbus Chapel

No services planned

Dahl Funeral

No services planned

Michelotti-Sawyers

MUTCH — Martin and Nadine. Memorial services originally scheduled for March 28 have been postponed to 1 p.m. THURSDAY, JUNE 18, at Grace UMC. (20) 

YARBROUGH — Richard K., 64. Celebration of life to be announced at a later date. (21)

Cremation and Funeral Gallery

BARTZ — Betty, 85, of Billings. The Memorial Service has been postponed until a later date. For a full obituary, please visit www.cfgbillings.com (20)

VASSEUR — Georgia ‘Georgia’, 93, of Billings. Rosary 6 p.m. Friday at Cremation & Funeral Gallery, Committal 1 p.m. Saturday at Highland Cemetery in Havre (20)

Heights Family Funeral Home

No services planned

Bullis-Mortuary

No services planned

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News